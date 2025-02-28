Lucky number seven! Jessica Pegula captured her seventh career Hologic WTA Tour singles title at the ATX Open in Austin on Sunday by defeating McCartney Kessler in an all-American final, 7-5, 6-2.

In the first all-American final on U.S. soil since Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win the 2017 US Open, top seed Pegula came from a break down in the first set of her first-ever match against No. 5 seed Kessler to capture her first title since winning the WTA 1000 in Toronto last summer, and her first title in the U.S. in six years after finishing as the runner-up last year at both Cincinnati and the US Open.

The win also snaps a three-match losing streak for the World No. 4 in finals, and brings her into the upcoming to back-to-back WTA 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami on a five-match unbeaten run on home soil. Pegula has never been past the quarterfinals at next week's BNP Paribas Open.

How the match was won: Though Pegula started the match on the front foot to the tune of a 2-0 lead, it was Kessler who was in prime position to take the first set as she won four games in a row to establish herself a 4-2 lead.

But the University of Florida alumna, on the whole, was the more erratic of the two Americans, and racked up a total of 34 unforced errors to just seven winners in 1 hour and 23 minutes. Though she scored her first-ever Top 10 victory over Coco Gauff last week in Dubai, the 25-year-old was unable to take advantage of the opportunities she created against her second-highest ranking compatriot in the PIF WTA Rankings.

After Pegula won three straight games to push ahead to 5-4, Kessler missed a backhand down-the-line by a whisker on break point at 5-5 that would've given her a chance to serve for the set; later, she lost serve from 30-0 ahead to drop the first set, and double-faulted on Pegula's second set point. Earlier in the joint-longest game of the match, Kessler saw a game point to get to a tiebreak wiped away when Pegula rifled a stunning backhand passing shot to keep herself in it.

The Top 10 player rounded into form in the second set, winning four straight games herself after dropping serve in the first game. She swatted aside two further break points in the fifth game, denying Kessler an opportunity to close to 3-2 and instead extending her lead to 4-1.

