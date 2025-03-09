The BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals are set for the bottom half of the draw, which are set to be played on Wednesday.

Two-time champion Iga Swiatek's quest for a historic third Indian Wells title remains in play. But to move one step closer, Swiatek must avenge her heartbreaking Olympic loss to World No. 9 Zheng Qinwen.

Indian Wells: Draws | Scores | Order of play

The other quarterfinal sees 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva take on former No. 3 Elina Svitolina for the first time. Can the teen phenom take her WTA 1000 win streak to double digits?

Here's how Wednesday's matchups stack up:

[8] Zheng Qinwen vs. [2] Iga Swiatek

More Head to Head 1 - Matches Played 6

Head-to-head: Swiatek leads 6-1

It's been 23 years since a woman lost just six games on her way to the Indian Wells quarterfinal. With a string of gaudy 6-2, 6-0, 6-0, 6-2, 6-1, 6-1 set scores, Swiatek has matched Monica Seles' feat of just six games lost in 2002.

It's been one of those weeks for Swiatek, who has dismantled Caroline Garcia, Dayana Yastremska, and most impressively, Karolina Muchova. The defending champion has shown once again that desert conditions tend to suit her well -- let's not forget she's a three-time champion in Doha. And for all the talk of the courts possibly playing faster this year, Swiatek's quick performances have quieted those whispers quickly.

Next up is a resurgent Zheng. She came into Indian Wells without back-to-back wins this year but has found her game and her joy to make her first quarterfinal of the year. Zheng has not lost a set, beating Victoria Azarenka, Lulu Sun, and 18th seed Marta Kostyuk.

Zheng's improved play coincides with her reunion with coach Pere Riba, who underwent hip surgery in November and could not join Zheng as he rehabilitated. Zheng began the year with a pair of interim coaches and Riba was able to return just in time for the Sunshine Double.

Riba was at the helm when Zheng notched the biggest win of her career at the Paris Olympics last summer, where the 22-year-old toppled Swiatek on Court Philippe Chatrier in the semifinals en route to the gold medal. The 6-2, 7-5 win was Zheng's first over the Pole, and it snapped Swiatek's 26-match win streak on the hallowed grounds of Roland Garros.

Swiatek still owns the lopsided head-to-head, but their matches have been close. Three of Swiatek's wins needed three sets.

[9] Mirra Andreeva vs. [23] Elina Svitolina

More Head to Head 0 - Matches Played 0

Head-to-head: First meeting

Three weeks ago, Andreeva stormed through the field at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to become the youngest WTA 1000 champion in the format's 16-year history. Now she's taken that win streak to nine matches, and the prospect of her snagging a second WTA 1000 trophy doesn't feel too far off.

Andreeva has been outstanding in Indian Wells. She has not lost a set, and she has been dominant. She lost just three games to Clara Tauson in a rematch of the Dubai final and then roared past 2023 champion Elena Rybakina to win 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 16. She has played not like a young player burdened by expectations, but one who has extracted confidence from them. She's worked with her sports psychologist to turn the chatter into motivation.

"It's easier for me to think these people are saying this because they want to put pressure on me, and they put pressure on me because probably they are afraid of the way I play.

"So it's easier for me to think that. It helps me to go on the court with kind of anger, not to prove everyone that I really can do it, but to prove myself that I'm strong enough to handle the pressure and to really win these high-quality matches."

Andreeva storms into Indian Wells quarters after routing Rybakina

As she looks to win her 10th straight match, Andreeva will have a new challenge to solve. She has never played Svitolina, who is coming off a resilient three-set win over No. 4 Jessica Pegula. That win, which boosted Svitolina into her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal since 2021, ended the American's seven-match win streak. Can Svitolina spoil another?

"I know that she's a fighter," Andreeva said, "she runs for every ball. Now she's also playing a little bit more aggressive.

"But all the small details, it's Conchita's job to prepare me."