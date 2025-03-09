No. 23 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine withstood rain in the desert and battled into the BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals for the first time in six years, collecting a 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 upset of No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula of the United States on Tuesday.

Former World No. 3 Svitolina took 1 hour and 59 minutes of on-court action -- not including the three-hour rain delay at the start of the third set -- to execute the come-from-behind victory and snap Pegula's seven-match winning streak on tour.

Indian Wells: Draws | Scores | Order of play

Pegula entered Indian Wells having just won the Austin title earlier this month, but Svitolina came out on top on a misty Tuesday, earning just her third win over Pegula in their eight career meetings.

"Definitely was not easy with all the conditions and the rain, stop and start," Svitolina said afterwards. "Warmed up maybe like ten times today.

"It was not an easy thing to do, but everyone is in the same conditions, so you have to just adjust and go again. Very happy with the performance overall."

Svitolina is guaranteed to face a Top 10 seed in the quarterfinals: either No. 7 seed Elena Rybakina (the 2023 Indian Wells champion) or No. 9 seed Mirra Andreeva (last month's WTA 1000 Dubai champion).

Elina takes revenge: Svitolina had already lost to Pegula once this season, coming up short to the American in the Doha second round in February. But the Ukrainian was able to exact payback under grey skies in the Californian desert.

Nearly half of Svitolina's matches this year have been against Americans (6 of 13), and she now holds a 4-2 record against representatives of the United States during 2025. She was able to get it done this time around against Pegula by converting 5 of 12 break points, dominating the final two sets.

Svitolina is making her 11th career appearance in an Indian Wells main draw, but this is only the second time she has made it into the quarterfinals at this event. In 2019, Svitolina reached this round, and then went one round further before falling in the semifinals to eventual champion Bianca Andreescu.

Match moments: Pegula nearly fell behind quickly, staring down four break points at 3-2 in the first set. But the American survived that to stay level, then earned the critical service break for a 6-5 lead when Svitolina pushed a drop shot wide. Pegula held on for the one-set lead from there.

However, in the second set, Pegula’s plethora of drop shots could not stop more aggressive play from Svitolina. The Ukrainian slammed 11 winners to just four from Pegula in that set, as Svitolina stormed to parity at one set apiece.

After Svitolina went up an immediate break in the third set, the encroaching rain finally moved in and held up play for three hours. But Svitolina’s momentum was not blunted upon return -- she slammed an ace on the first point of the resumption of play, and cruised from there to 5-1.

At 5-2, Svitolina set up her first match point by following a strong serve with a powerful crosscourt backhand that was too much for Pegula to handle. Svitolina finished the resumption of play the same way she started it -- an ace on match point sent her soaring into the quarterfinals.