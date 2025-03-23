The No. 1 seeds reigned supreme in this week's WTA 125 singles draws.

At the WTA 125 Puerto Vallarta Open in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, No. 1 seed Jaqueline Cristian of Romania took the title with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic in Sunday's hard-court final.

Despite the straight-sets scoreline, Cristian needed 2 hours and 12 minutes to hold off 19-year-old Fruhvirtova, who had just reached the Miami Open third round as a qualifier.

But 26-year-old Cristian had also posted a third-round showing during this year's Sunshine Double, earlier in the month at Indian Wells. The World No. 72 has won eight of her last 10 matches and will tie her career-high ranking of No. 57 on Monday.

Cristian was nearly eliminated in the semifinals, where she needed a final-set tiebreak to squeak past Rebeka Masarova. But the Romanian was able to get through the week unscathed and collect her first career WTA 125 singles title.

The Puerto Vallarta Open doubles title was won by all-American duo Hanna Chang and Christina McHale, who edged past Maya Joint and Ena Shibahara 2-6, 6-2, [10-7] in the final. Former Top 25 player McHale recently returned to tour after a two-year hiatus.

Earlier on Sunday, No. 1 seed Olga Danilovic of Serbia claimed the singles title at the second installment of the WTA 125 Megasaray Hotels Open in Antalya, Turkey. Danilovic beat Andorra's Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva 6-2, 6-3 in the clay-court final.

The 24-year-old Danilovic is going to set a new peak ranking of No. 35 on Monday following her dominant run through the second of three Antalya WTA 125 events in a three-week span. (Anca Todoni won last week's event in the city.)

In this week's tournament, Danilovic did not lose more than three games in any of her sets, culminating in her 94-minute win in the final. She now has two WTA 125 singles titles to match her two WTA 250 singles titles.

This week's Antalya doubles title was won by Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina and Simona Waltert of Switzerland, who overcame Maja Chwalinska and Anastasia Detiuc 3-6, 7-5, [10-3] in a Saturday final. Chwalinska and Detiuc were the doubles champions at last week's Antalya event.