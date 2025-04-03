CHARLESTON, S.C. – Credit One Bank has extended its title partnership with the Credit One Charleston Open through 2031 and, with this new commitment, is proud to provide equal prize money to players starting in 2026. This historic milestone reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to gender equality in sports and further solidifies Charleston's role as a leader on the Hologic WTA Tour.

Charleston: Draws | Scores | Order of play

With this move, the Credit One Charleston Open, North America’s largest women’s-only professional tennis tournament, becomes the first standalone WTA 500 tournament to voluntarily increase prize money prior to the 2033 deadline for all single-week WTA 1000 and 500 events to reward equal prize money.

“Credit One is proud to reaffirm our sponsorship of this premier all-women’s tennis tournament through 2031,” said Amber Greenwalt, SVP of Brand and Advertising for Credit One Bank. “Just as the Credit One Charleston Open has built a legacy of empowerment since 1973, Credit One is also dedicated to fostering momentum and celebrating achievements by empowering people in their financial journeys. In alignment with this vision, we are thrilled to confirm that next year’s champion of the Charleston Open will receive compensation equal to that of their male counterparts in comparable tournaments. This commitment reflects our dedication to advancing equity both on and off the court, as we continue to champion progress and opportunity for all.”

"At the Credit One Charleston Open, we believe in fostering an environment where all athletes are recognized and rewarded for their talent and dedication,” said Ben Navarro, Credit One Charleston Open Tournament Owner.

“Providing equal prize money in 2026 is a significant step toward creating a more inclusive and equitable future for tennis. We are proud to take this action as part of our ongoing commitment to support fairness in sports and lead by example for the next generation."

The tournament has a long history of breaking new ground in tennis, having been the first women’s tennis event to offer $100,000 in prize money in 1973 and the first to be broadcast live on network television. The inaugural champion, Rosie Casals, received a check for $30,000, which was the largest prize money payout awarded to a woman that year.

The prize money for the 2025 Credit One Charleston Open is $1,064,510. In 2026, the prize money would have been approximately $1.15 million, but in a commitment to equal pay, the purse will be increased to match ATP 500’s, which typically offer more than $2 million in prize money. The exact purse for the 2026 Credit One Charleston Open will be finalized once the official prize money figures for the 2026 season are released.

"The Credit One Charleston Open has always been at the forefront of promoting women in sports, and we’re incredibly proud of our legacy. We’ve broken attendance records year after year, drawing more than 90,000 attendees and 26 million international television viewers,” said Navarro. “As North America’s largest women’s-only tennis tournament and one of the longest-running women’s-only events in professional sports, we’re not just celebrating the past - we’re actively shaping the future.”

The Credit One Charleston Open is the kick-off event of the clay season on the Hologic WTA Tour. The tournament was recently named the WTA 500 Tournament of the Year for the third consecutive year.

The nine-day Credit One Charleston Open showcases a singles draw of 48 players, a qualifying draw of 28 players and a doubles draw of 16 players.

Charleston Tennis, LLC, which manages Credit One Stadium under a lease from the City of Charleston, renovated the 20-year-old facility in 2022. The city-owned venue underwent upgrades to enhance the stadium experience for patrons, performers, tennis players and event management, allowing the venue to attract world-class athletes and talent to Daniel Island. The renovation, funded by Ben and Kelly Navarro as a gift to the City of Charleston, modernized the site, creating the state-of-the-art Credit One Stadium.

The Credit One Charleston Open has been a pioneer in women’s professional sports since 1973, paving the way for female tennis players to receive equal recognition, respect, and compensation in the sport. Originally held on Hilton Head Island, the event relocated to Charleston in 2001 and is now played at the LTP Daniel Island tennis center, home to Credit One Stadium.