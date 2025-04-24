No. 7 seed Mirra Andreeva had to be at her patient best to hold off the challenge of Magdalena Frech 7-5, 6-3 and return to the Mutua Madrid Open last 16 for the third year in a row.

Andreeva has never lost before the fourth round in Madrid. As a 15-year-old wild card ranked No. 312 competing in her second WTA main draw, she made that stage in 2023 with a breakout run that catapulted her into the spotlight. The following year, she went one better to reach her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal. Now a two-time WTA 1000 champion, Andreeva maintained that record with a second defeat of No. 27-ranked Frech in 2025.

Like her 6-2, 1-6, 6-2 win over the Pole in the Australian Open third round, it was a hard-fought contest that tested Andreeva's ability to keep a cool head. At times, particularly in the first set, the 17-year-old grew visibly frustrated in the face of Frech's relentless retrieval abilities. However, she was able to shrug off her setbacks swiftly and advance in 1 hour and 41 minutes.

More to come...