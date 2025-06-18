Match Reaction

World No. 1 Sabalenka's second-round match in Berlin suspended overnight

Sabalenka - 2025 Berlin 2R
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads qualifier Rebeka Masarova by a set in their second-round match at the Berlin Tennis Open by HYLO, but play was suspended on Wednesday evening. The match will resume on Thursday.

Berlin marathon: Samsonova tops defending champ Pegula in 3 hours, 21 minutes

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will have to wait one more day to post her first grass-court result of the season.

Top-seeded Sabalenka and qualifier Rebeka Masarova will have their second-round match at the Berlin Tennis Open by HYLO suspended overnight. Sabalenka won the first set 6-2 before the match was held over to Thursday.

Thursday's resumption is scheduled to be the second match on Steffi Graf Stadion, not before 12:30 p.m. local time.

After her first-round bye this week, this is Sabalenka's first match since her narrow loss to Coco Gauff in the French Open final. Sabalenka is aiming to make her second straight Berlin quarterfinal.

Sabalenka is close to achieving that feat, only needing one more set on Thursday to reach that round. However, the first-set score is slightly misleading, as Swiss qualifier Masarova had her chances in Wednesday's opening frame.

World No. 112 Masarova held six break points in the first set -- three at 2-0, and three more at 4-2. However, Sabalenka has been a break-point saving machine all year and today was no exception, as she got out of peril and held serve both times.

At 5-2, Masarova boldly fended off four set points before Sabalenka converted her fifth chance when a Masarova forehand went wide. That proved to be the end of play on Wednesday, as the courts dampened and the skies darkened.

