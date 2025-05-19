previews

Strasbourg spotlight: Can you pass this clay-court quiz?

Grand Slam champs, rising stars, and a €142,000 prize -- this WTA 500 has it all. But how much do you really know about the action in eastern France?

The final WTA 500 stop on clay before Roland Garros? That would be Strasbourg, where the 39th edition of the Internationaux de Strasbourg is underway.

Set in eastern France, this long-running event has served as a launching pad for Roland Garros success (just ask Barbora Krejcikova). And this year’s field is one of its strongest yet.

Six Top 20 players are in the draw, including World No. 4 Jessica Pegula, who’s looking for her first win at the event after early losses in 2019 and 2021. She leads a player list that features four Grand Slam champions: Emma Raducanu, Elena Rybakina, Sofia Kenin, along with Barbora Krejcikova, who fell in her first match after a long absence from tour. 

Other familiar names include Emma Navarro, a quarterfinalist here last year, Paula Badosa, and Danielle Collins, the 2024 runner-up.

The prize? 500 points, €142,610 -- and a dose of confidence heading into Paris.

Ready for the test? Take our quiz to see how much you know about the event, the players and the clay-court swing.

 

