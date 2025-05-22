French Open 2025: Draws, dates, prize money and what you need to know

The Hologic WTA Tour heads to Paris for the year's second Grand Slam event, the French Open at Roland Garros. Iga Swiatek will try to reclaim her throne while World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka aims for her first clay-court major title.

The clay-court swing of 2025 will come to its pinnacle with the year's second Grand Slam event, the French Open at Roland Garros.

The Hologic WTA Tour's top competitors will head to the terre battue of Paris in hopes of adding the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen to their trophy cabinets. All of the world's Top 75 players are scheduled to compete.

At the 129th edition of this historic major, the stars of the WTA will be competing for a total women's purse of €26,571,500. The singles and doubles champions will add 2,000 points to their rankings and Race to the WTA Finals totals.

Roland Garros: Scores | Main draw breakdown

The tournament will continue its recently implemented Sunday start, with main-draw action kicking off on Sunday, May 25. Singles and doubles play will continue until the end of the 15-day event on Sunday, June 8.

The main draw came out on Thursday and can be found here. Here is a breakdown of the key highlights.

Here are the key facts you need to know before the main draw begins:

Main-draw start date: Sunday, May 25

Singles final: Saturday, June 7 at 3 p.m.

Doubles final: Sunday, June 8 at 11 a.m.

Mixed doubles final: Thursday, June 5

Qualifying dates: Monday, May 19 - Friday, May 23

Singles main-draw size: 128 players (including 16 qualifiers and 8 wild cards)

Doubles main-draw size: 64 teams (including 7 wild-card teams)

Mixed doubles main-draw size: 32 teams (including 8 wild-card teams)

Time Zone: Central European Summer Time (BST +1, EST +6)

Tournament Ball: Wilson Roland Garros

Ranking points and prize money

First round: 10 points | €78,000

Second round: 70 points | €117,000

Third round: 130 points | €168,000

Round of 16: 240 points | €265,000

Quarterfinals: 430 points | €440,000

Semifinals: 780 points | €690,000

Finalist: 1300 points | €1,275,000

Champion: 2000 points | €2,555,000

Here are some of the main storylines to keep an eye on: