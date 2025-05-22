French Open 2025: Draws, dates, prize money and what you need to know
The clay-court swing of 2025 will come to its pinnacle with the year's second Grand Slam event, the French Open at Roland Garros.
The Hologic WTA Tour's top competitors will head to the terre battue of Paris in hopes of adding the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen to their trophy cabinets. All of the world's Top 75 players are scheduled to compete.
At the 129th edition of this historic major, the stars of the WTA will be competing for a total women's purse of €26,571,500. The singles and doubles champions will add 2,000 points to their rankings and Race to the WTA Finals totals.
Roland Garros: Scores | Main draw breakdown
The tournament will continue its recently implemented Sunday start, with main-draw action kicking off on Sunday, May 25. Singles and doubles play will continue until the end of the 15-day event on Sunday, June 8.
The main draw came out on Thursday and can be found here. Here is a breakdown of the key highlights.
Here are the key facts you need to know before the main draw begins:
- Main-draw start date: Sunday, May 25
- Singles final: Saturday, June 7 at 3 p.m.
- Doubles final: Sunday, June 8 at 11 a.m.
- Mixed doubles final: Thursday, June 5
- Qualifying dates: Monday, May 19 - Friday, May 23
- Singles main-draw size: 128 players (including 16 qualifiers and 8 wild cards)
- Doubles main-draw size: 64 teams (including 7 wild-card teams)
- Mixed doubles main-draw size: 32 teams (including 8 wild-card teams)
- Time Zone: Central European Summer Time (BST +1, EST +6)
- Tournament Ball: Wilson Roland Garros
Ranking points and prize money
First round: 10 points | €78,000
Second round: 70 points | €117,000
Third round: 130 points | €168,000
Round of 16: 240 points | €265,000
Quarterfinals: 430 points | €440,000
Semifinals: 780 points | €690,000
Finalist: 1300 points | €1,275,000
Champion: 2000 points | €2,555,000
Here are some of the main storylines to keep an eye on:
- Iga Swiatek returns to Paris having won the last three Roland Garros singles titles, and four of the last five. She has been the dominant force at this event in this decade, going 32-1 over her past five appearances. However, Swiatek returns in an atypical lull. She has not made a final since winning Roland Garros last year, and she has dipped to No. 5 in the PIF WTA Rankings -- her lowest placement since February 2022.
- Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka has built a career-best points total at World No. 1 and has won 34 WTA main-draw matches this year, easily leading the tour (Jessica Pegula is second with 28). Roland Garros is one of the rare top-tier tournaments she has yet to reach the final; her career-best showing at the tournament is a semifinal finish in 2023, falling to Karolina Muchova in an epic encounter.
- Coco Gauff comes to Paris back at her career-high of No. 2, following back-to-back clay-court WTA 1000 finals in Madrid and Rome (Gauff became the youngest player to reach both of those finals in the same season). The 2023 US Open champion is aiming for her second Grand Slam singles title, and she has been a finalist here before, finishing runner-up to Swiatek in 2022.
- Completing the Top 5 seeds are No. 3 Jessica Pegula and No. 4 Jasmine Paolini, who are both also back at career-high rankings. They both won their first clay-court titles this spring, on their respective home soils. Pegula took the title in Charleston, while Paolini became the first Internazionali BNL d'Italia champion in 40 years.
- The only player other than Swiatek to win Roland Garros in the 2020s is Barbora Krejcikova, who clinched the trophy in 2021. After missing this entire season with an injury, Krejcikova made her 2025 debut this week in Strasbourg, an event she won two weeks before winning 2021 Roland Garros. She lost first round this week.
- Aside from Swiatek and Krejcikova, the only other Roland Garros singles champion in the field is Jelena Ostapenko. The Latvian made a run to her first career title here in 2017, taking the title two days after her 20th birthday.
- Only one player can still win the 2025 Calendar Grand Slam: Australian Open champion Madison Keys. The American won her first major title Down Under, upsetting Swiatek in the semifinals and Sabalenka in the final. Keys, who posted a new career-high ranking of No. 5 this year, made the Roland Garros semis in 2018.
- The most recent player to win any singles title on the Roland Garros grounds is Zheng Qinwen. The World No. 8 was the Olympic gold medalist last summer when the event was held at this site. In fact, Zheng handed Swiatek her first loss at this site since 2021, when she beat the Pole in the Olympic semifinals.