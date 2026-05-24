By the numbers: Andreeva handles Ferro in Paris for 16th win of clay season

Mirra Andreeva banished memories of a loss to a French wild card at Roland Garros with a dominant win over Fiona Ferro, showcasing her clay court prowess. The No. 8 seed notched her tour-leading 16th clay court win of the season and her 12th career win at the French Open.

Last time out at Roland Garros, Mirra Andreeva was bundled out in a flurry of frustration at the hand of a French wild card when Lois Boisson upset the teenager in last year's quarterfinal round.

When she returned to Court Philippe-Chatrier against another wild card -- Fiona Ferro -- on Sunday to open her 2026 campaign, Andreeva assured there would be no repeat.

The No. 8 seed was cool, calm and collected in a 6-3, 6-3 win over the former Top 40 player on the French Open's main stage, beating the heat on a sweltering day in Paris where temperatures felt like 90 degrees Fahrenheit in 1 hour and 11 minutes.

Andreeva was mostly in command against Ferro -- who, after two-plus years of injuries, came into the match ranked No. 181, having cut her ranking in half since January on the heels of her first WTA 125 title in Portugal last month. But with the 19-year-old ahead 6-3, 4-1, Ferro claimed back-to-back games, and had a 15-30 opportunity to break again and knot the second set at 4-4.

But two unforced errors from the Frenchwoman's racquet helped Andreeva escape the threat, and she wrapped up her win moments later with a fourth break of Ferro's serve.

The most prolific player on clay this season keeps on winning ✌️#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/EjuwEeUV3e — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 24, 2026

"When I saw the schedule that I was going to play on Sunday and on Court Philippe-Chatrier, I was like, 'Whoa, that's a great start,'" Andreeva said in her on-court interview. "Also, when I saw the draw that I was going to play against Fiona -- she's a very difficult opponent to play against ... The last match we played against each other was three years ago [in a final of an ITF tournament], and I won in three sets, but that was an unbelievable battle. I knew that [the crowd] was going to do everything [they] can to give her a lot of support. She played great today and I'm just super happy with the win.

"Sometimes, I get tense, but today I just told myself, 'Whatever happens, happens.' I got a little bit tense at 4-1 ... but I just told myself that it's also not easy to come back. I was like, OK, if she comes back and I continue playing so-so, then good for her. But I just told myself that I'm going to try to do what I can for every point, and I'm super happy that it didn't go to 4-4 or a third set."

No woman on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz has recorded more match wins on clay this season than Andreeva. with the victory against Ferro being her 16th so far on the surface this spring. She also is now tied with Elena Rybakina for the tour lead in overall match wins with 30, though a win for the Kazakh against Veronika Erjavec on Monday will allow her to break the tie.

Other notable facts and figures from Andreeva's opening win included:

2: Andreeva is now 2-0 against Ferro all-time.

5: Ferro, who reached the fourth round at her home Slam in 2020, has not won a match at Roland Garros in five years.

6: Andreeva saved six of seven break points she faced against Ferro.

12: Andreeva now owns 12 main-draw match wins at the French Open in four career appearances. She hasn't yet recorded 10 wins at any of the other three majors, and only in Madrid (15) does she own more wins. She is also now 12-1 in the first round of Grand Slam tournaments in her career.

19: Andreeva hit 19 winners in victory, with 10 of those coming off her forehand side. Ferro hit 11 winners in total.