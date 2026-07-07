Wimbledon quarter preview: Will 2024 runner-up Paolini return to final 4 in London?

WIMBLEDON -- The quarterfinalists in the bottom half of the 2026 Wimbledon draw take their turn Wednesday to book their spots in the final four at the All England Club.

No. 12 seed Marta Kostyuk faces 2024 finalist and No. 13 seed Jasmine Paolini to begin play on Centre Court, while No. 9 seed Linda Noskova and No. 21 seed Elise Mertens battle for their first Wimbledon semifinal.

Here's everything to know about Wednesday's quarterfinals:

Order of play: July 7

Centre Court

1:30 p.m.: [12] Marta Kostyuk (UKR) vs. [13] Jasmine Paolini (ITA)

Followed by: Men's singles

No. 1 Court

1 p.m.: [9] Linda Noskova (CZE) vs. [21] Elise Mertens (BEL)

Followed by: Men's singles

Kostyuk vs. Paolini preview

Head-to-Head: Paolini leads 2-1

Last meeting: Paolini d. Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1 at 2023 Cincinnati second round

Kostyuk has carried her form from clay through Wimbledon, her lone grass tournament this year, and has won 20 of her last 21 matches. The Ukrainian is into her second Grand Slam quarterfinal this season, and her third of her career.

She's had some tough three-set battles thus far at the All England Club, but managed to defeat qualifier Ashlyn Krueger -- who entered on an 11-match win streak -- in the fourth round in straight sets. For just her one grass tournament this year, Kostyuk has found her footing for her best result at Wimbledon. She hasn't played Paolini in nearly three years, and this will be their first matchup on grass.

"I think I adapt really well," Kostyuk said on adjusting to the grass. "When I need to, I read well when I'm overdoing or not doing enough. I feel like today [vs. Krueger], you could see clearly how I was trying to change pace, I was not trying to, like, overhit and give her more balls. I think just giving myself this freedom of trying different things is definitely helping."

For Paolini, her return to the Wimbledon quarterfinals is the run and result she's been looking for all season. The Italian recognizes the season up until this point wasn't her best, and navigating some nagging injuries contributed to those results, but she's found her way into the final eight at a Slam for the first time in two seasons.

You could sense the emotion from Paolini during her on-court interview after her third-round win over Maria Sakkari, and on Monday, she avenged a Dubai loss to Alexandra Eala with a three-set win on the iconic Centre Court.

"This year was a little bit challenging because maybe I had - I don't know - too many expectations, or I lost two matches that I wasn't expect to lose, then some doubts came into my mind," Paolini said Monday to press. "Hopefully I can come back in the top 10. I want to do it. I hope I'm going to do it.

Right now I'm focusing, of course, on the tournament. I have to focus on the tournament because we are playing Wimbledon. At the same time I'm doing everything possible to keep the level and to keep this mindset. It's the right way to approach tennis."

Noskova vs. Mertens preview

Head-to-Head: First meeting

Noskova joins fellow Czech Karolina Muchova as the two from their country to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, which most recently occurred in 2021. Noskova is having a grass season as strong as anyone on tour this season with a title in Berlin and now she's into her second Grand Slam quarterfinal, following the 2024 Australian Open.

She was on the verge of elimination in the third round against Sorana Cirstea, but emerged in the super tiebreak 11-9, and then defeated Madison Keys in the fourth round. Just 21 years old, Noskova could be the youngest semifinalist in London since Jelena Ostapenko in 2018.

"I think that you do have to believe in yourself at some point or at some stage that you can do it, that you can play against these big players and win these matches, or be in the tough moments and win those moments," Noskova said to press Monday on reaching the quarterfinals. "The confidence does have to come from somewhere.

"As I always like to say, I do not focus on the results or the rankings or the achievements. I always try to have a good time on court. I always want to improve as a player. This is where it got me. It never really has been my goal to win this or win that."

For Mertens, she's into her fourth career Grand Slam quarterfinal and has been a steady force to reach the second week, advancing to the Round of 16 at a Major 17 times previously. Her biggest win this tournament was the upset of 2022 champion and No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina, who struggled to counteract the rhythm and pace Mertens threw her way.

With a win over Noskova, Mertens would advance to her second Grand Slam singles semifinal, with the first coming more than eight years ago at the 2018 Australian Open. Furthermore, the Belgian is one of the most successful doubles players in the world, with six Grand Slam titles, including two at Wimbledon, and Mertens said those experiences have helped her tackle the second week.

"Of course, a quarterfinal, you could dream about it," Mertens said to press Monday. "It's not everyone plays a quarterfinal. I think it's been a while definitely.

"I was thinking maybe this is my chance. Who knows, my last chance. Maybe not, maybe yes. But I'm over 30 now. To eventually get it done, play a quarterfinals, is something amazing. I think I really had to believe in myself to do it today."