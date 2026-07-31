Naomi Osaka's Washington DC cookout: How it happened, why & what's next?

WASHINGTON -- For Naomi Osaka and the Mubadala DC Open, the four-time Grand Slam champion's short-notice cookout event was a success.

Despite a less than one-day's notice for fans, both parties collaborated to bring a unique one-hour experience, where fans got to hang out with Osaka in a laid-back cookout and meet-and-greet. Washington spectators received autographs, took pictures and chatted with the former World No. 1 while enjoying complimentary barbecue sandwiches and beverages.

"It was awesome because she did spend an hour there, and she really spent time with people," tournament chairman Mark Ein said to press earlier in the week. "It was totally generated from her because of the experience she had here the last couple of days.

"Definitely a highlight of the week for everyone."

That's what happened during the fun event, but here's a glimpse into how it came to life, Osaka's motivation event and what's potentially to come in the future:

How it happened?

Simply, it was Osaka's idea. On social media, she teased a message -- tagging the tournament's Instagram handle -- to her millions of followers seeing if her fan base would be interested in an on-site cookout Monday, as Osaka had a few days before her opening match because of a first-round bye.

Osaka's team had then reached out to tournament late Sunday evening to see if they could coordinate something together for Monday, and everything fell into place from there.

Together, the tournament found the perfect space, the Front Porch, a fan area that hosts a variety of food and beverage vendors with picnic tables and outdoor reclining chairs in front of a large screen to catch all of the action. As she said she would, Osaka enjoyed the full hour, uniting the DC community.

"I think from my end I just have had so much good interactions with the fans here," Osaka said to press after her second-round with vs. Ashlyn Krueger. "Everyone is just really lovely. Like, even the staff and the people that work around the site. I kind of just wanted to throw that together to get to know everyone a lot more."

Why it happened?

The WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz visits more than 25 countries with 50-plus tournaments of all levels, and players, like Osaka, get to experience the various cultures of those cities. As for Osaka, she loves to learn and immerse herself into a variety of a cultures just as much as she likes to share her Japanese and Haitian roots. Of the many stops on tour, Washington DC has been one of the places where Osaka has noticed plenty of diversity.

Another prominent reason for Osaka's cookout was to connect with the fans. Rock Creek Tennis Park is a more unique stop on tour where the grounds are much more compact, and fans have more opportunities to ask for pictures and autographs, whereas at other events, the pathways are designed for player privacy.

" I guess I'll see what happens, but I kind of want to do another one in New York just because I really love that city and the Caribbeans. The Caribbeans are there, and I just love feeling like I'm in the islands. -- Naomi Osaka "

Osaka knows, generally, that fans don't get to see their favorite players in relaxed or non-tennis setting, and she wanted to offer an experience that deviated from the norm.

"It's interesting because we go to so many different cities, but we don't necessarily speak to a lot of different people," Osaka said. "I've always felt like D.C. is a little bit of a melting pot, and that's just me looking at my Uber Eats because there's a lot of ethnic foods here. I just wanted to interact with the community."

What's next?

Osaka, who's playing in her fourth DC Open, would like to host more of these events in the future at other stops on tour. She also specifically liked the last-minute nature of the event that added a unique flare and pleasant surprise for fans that were attending that day.

"I definitely do like the spontaneous nature," Osaka said. "I feel like my team probably doesn't as much, but they kind of are used to me and my shenanigans a little bit [laughing]. It is something that I would want to do in other cities, especially, like, cities that I feel like I need to explore a lot more."

Osaka pinpointed to New York during the US Open, where she has won two of her four career Grand Slam titles. It's one of her favorite cities, and similar to DC, has a plethora of cultures represented in the area. With her Haitian roots on her father's side, she also enjoys the Caribbean representation in the city.

"I guess I'll see what happens, but I kind of want to do another one in New York just because I really love that city and the Caribbeans," Osaka said. "The Caribbeans are there, and I just love feeling like I'm in the islands."