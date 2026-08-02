Live updates: Eala, Pegula Washington DC suspended to Monday

Updated: August 2, 9:07 p.m.

WASHINGTON -- The Mubadala DC Open final between World No. 3 Jessica Pegula and No. 28 Alexandra Eala has been suspended until Monday, August 3 because of the significant weather in the Washington DC area. The two players will return to the court at 12 p.m. local time on Monday.

Pegula currently leads 6-4, 1-2 at the second changeover of the second set.

The final was originally scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. local, but because of scattered thunderstorms, the players did not go on court until approximately 3 p.m. Precipitation resumed midway through the second set, and play was suspended at 3:57:43 p.m. They did not go back out on court.

Eala is pursuing her first career WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz title, while Pegula is seeking her second Washington DC title (2019) and 12th overall.

This will be updated as more information is provided.