Champions Corner: Alexandra Eala's breakthrough, in her own words

WASHINGTON -- Alexandra Eala spent parts of two days waiting to finish the biggest match of her career.

Rain repeatedly interrupted the Mubadala DC Open final Sunday, leaving Eala with little to do but wait. She read a few chapters of "Wuthering Heights," grabbed something to eat and stayed ready for play to resume.

When play finally resumed the next day, Eala, 21, rallied from a set down to defeat top seed Jessica Pegula 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-1, capturing the first title of her career on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz and becoming the first Filipina to win a WTA Tour singles title.

"First and foremost, it's an achievement for myself," Eala said in her champion's press conference. "It's a personal achievement. I have worked really hard.

"Winning a 500, it's insane. It's an incredible milestone for me. At the beginning of the week, there is no way I would have thought that I would be holding this trophy. Even at the beginning of the year ... these things kind of creep up on you. I hold these moments really close to me."

Eala had been in this position before.

Last year in Eastbourne, she held four championship points in her first tour-level final before finishing runner-up. Washington offered another opportunity, and this time she did not let it slip away.

The Washington title also sent Eala into the Top 20 of the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time. Her seven Top 10 victories this season are tied with Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina for the most on tour, and she became the first player since Barbora Krejcikova in Dubai in 2023 to defeat the top three seeds on her way to a title.

"So many takeaways from this tournament," Eala said. "I think I ended the tournament in better shape than I started. I think each match I kept improving and kept learning things about myself. It's just really nice to see all the things that I have been working on off court or during training being implemented in matches."

After the final, wtatennis.com sat down with the newest WTA champion to discuss her breakthrough week in Washington, her favorite movies and much more.

'I was so nervous': Alexandra Eala on a thrilling end to her week in Washington

The final stretched across two days because of the rain. How did you pass the time, and did you ever get bored?

Eala: Not very bored. I think when there's a lot of that, the time went by pretty quick and we did play a set and a couple of games. That took a lot of the time.

Oh my God, when I think about it, I was there for more than 12 hours [laughing]. It was crazy. There was eating, there was a little bit of reading, a little bit of this, a little of that. It was fine.

During one of the rain delays, you were reading "Wuthering Heights." What made you pick that book?

Eala: It's a tough book for me. It's one of those books where you need energy, you need to be focused to read it. The vocabulary is pretty deep and things like that, but I'm enjoying it.

Jessica Pegula said winning her first WTA title in Washington felt like "the monkey off her back." Did this title feel more like relief or more like a starting point?

Eala: First title is always going to be super special, right? That's what I hear and I think it will be. I wouldn't phrase it personally as like a 'monkey off my back.' though. Instead, it's like, 'Wow, I achieved that. Okay, let's go for more.' It's not kind of, 'Oh, thank God I achieved that already.'

I knew that whether or not I won today, I would get the crack at it again at some point. But I'm thankful it happened today.

After your quarterfinal, you talked about trying to see "The Odyssey" but missing out because it was sold out. How big a movie fan are you, and what are some of your favorites?

Eala: We got denied [laughing].

I love movies. I love Pride and Prejudice, Interstellar, and Society of the Snow.

I saw "The Odyssey," but I didn't see it in the IMAX, which I heard is essential. It's difficult to find theaters.

OK, wait. Everyone's saying, because it's shot in IMAX, right? I think it's impossible to find in the United States. Internationally, it would be easier. It just sucks that like this whole next swing, I'm mostly in the US [laughing].

I think I wouldn't compromise watching it in like a regular cinema. I think I would have to do the IMAX. The cast is incredible. Cast plus director, Oh my God.

Your Filipino fan base has grown tremendously over the past year. Have they come up with a nickname yet?

Eala: That's a good question.

No, I haven't. I have tried to think of it, but it's very difficult. I guess it has to come from them, you know? Or maybe that's just my excuse because I can't think of it like a good one.

Should we put out an Instagram call for suggestions?

Eala: Oh yeah. Maybe, maybe, I will do that.

Fast Money with Alexandra Eala

Steve Harvey, the longtime host of "Family Feud," was on site in Washington throughout the week, so we put our own spin on the show's "Fast Money" segment with a few rapid-fire questions for the newest WTA champion.

Dream vacation destination? Boracay Island in the Philippines

If you weren't a tennis player, what profession would you want to pursue? I think I would go into something in business, corporate or something like that [laughing].

What's your biggest travel essential? A neck pillow

What's a hill you're willing to die on? Mayonnaise over ketchup. It's a hot take [laughing].

What's your most-used app besides social media, messaging or finance? Spotify

What's at the top of your non-tennis bucket list? To see the Northern Lights

If you could instantly master one skill, what would it be? Driving

What's your favorite tradition? I think every time I go home, I get a good Filipino meal. Every time I go home, it's the first thing we do. So, a home cooked meal in my actual home.

Favorite rainy-day activity? Reading my book

What's the craziest thing you've autographed? Ooh. Skin, when they make you sign their arm.

What are you bringing to a potluck? I'm bringing dessert. I guess I have to bring something Filipino. I'd bring Halo-Halo.