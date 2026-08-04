Eala, Venus Williams to team up for Toronto doubles

TORONTO -- The legendary Venus Williams and newest WTA champion Alexandra Eala will team up once again for doubles in Toronto. The pair received the final doubles wild card, and will compete during the Centre Court night session on Thursday, August 6, Tennis Canada announced Tuesday.

"We know our fans will be incredibly excited to see Venus and Alexandra team up in doubles," tournament director Karl Hale said. "Venus is a legend of the sport, while Alexandra’s popularity continues to soar as does her level on court. It’s going to be a special moment when the two step onto Sobeys Stadium for the first time as a partnership."

Following a run to the Bad Homburg quarterfinals in June during the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz' Grass-Court Swing, the two stars were set compete alongside each other at the Mubadala DC Open last week, before Eala decided to prioritize singles, and Williams repaired with Diana Shnaider.

"I have so much respect for Venus," Eala said in her pre-tournament press conference in Washington last week. "I am so grateful for every opportunity that I have to be around her, to learn from her, to hit with her. But I do think this is my first week coming back, and I think that Venus is someone who deserves a partner who can give their all physically, emotionally, mentally when they're on court with her. Right now I think I can only do that for singles."

Eala's decision to focus on singles last week paid off, as the Filipina won her first WTA singles title, defeating the top three seeds, defending champion and an Olympic gold medalist in the process. With the win, she became the first player from the Philippines to break into the top 20 in the PIF WTA Rankings.

"We had a great start," Williams said in her press conference ahead of Toronto. "We played really well. Hoping to get a chance to play with her again. I think as a team, like, if we had a chance to play often, then I think we could play really well."

In Washington, Williams competed in both draws, falling to Anastasia Potapova in singles and advancing to the quarterfinals in doubles. The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion will also compete in doubles at Cincinnati with her sister, Serena Williams, who she has six major doubles titles with. Venus was also awarded a singles wild card in Cincinnati and Toronto, too, but was ousted in the first round of the latter.

Eala and Williams will face Liudmila Samsonova and Miyu Kato Thursday. The day prior, Eala will open her singles campaign in the second round during the night session, which has sold out.