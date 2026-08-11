Toronto semifinals: Gauff, Rybakina. Who prevails in a match four years in the making?

TORONTO -- We're down to our final four at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

In Wednesday's semifinals, two WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz top 10 matchups are in store. Iga Swiatek takes on 2017 Toronto champion Elina Svitolina, while Coco Gauff faces Elena Rybakina for a spot in Thursday's National Bank Open championship.

Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday's semifinals:

Order of play: August 12

CENTRE COURT

7 p.m.: [9] Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs [7] Iga Swiatek (POL)

FB: [4] Coco Gauff (USA) vs [2] Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

GRANDSTAND

5 p.m. [1] Katerina Siniakova (CZE) and Zhang Shuai (CHN) vs. Tereza Mihalikova (SVK) and Olivia Nicholls (GBR)

Swiatek vs. Svitolina preview

Head-to-Head: Swiatek leads 4-3

Last meeting: Svitolina d. Swiatek 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 at 2026 Rome semifinals

For the third time this season, Swiatek and Svitolina will go toe-to-toe. Though Swiatek has the advantage in the head-to-head, Svitolina has had Swiatek's number as of late.

With wins against Swiatek in Rome and Indian Wells this season, Svitolina has found the code to defeat Swiatek. The Ukrainian's aggressive and physical game style has propelled her into another semifinal this season -- she has reached five semifinals in 2026.

Svitolina came to Toronto after a couple matches in Washington, which she decided to play after the early exit in Wimbledon. Aside from a thrilling 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the second round, the rest of Svitolina's matches have been relatively straight forward.

"I think the things that I can control is my mindset and taking one point at a time," Svitolina said on her keys to the match. "She's also a great fighter and brought her fighting spirit and her great intentions and fearlessness, it's also brought her a lot of titles.

"It's going to be about trying to find the keys in that game, trying to find the particular patterns that are going to work against her."

For Swiatek, she's been proud of the way she's played her game the way she wants to, and aside from a dropped first set vs. Marta Kostyuk, she has been in cruise control. Her dominance throughout Toronto was similar to her run in Rome before she ran into Svitolina there.

She's four months into working with new coach Francisco Roig, but this in the first tournament together back on the hard courts. Thus far, it's been a successful stretch for the World No. 8, who hasn't dropped more than three games in a single set except for match against Kostyuk.

"Here, I feel it's already got more into my habit and it became more natural," Swiatek said. "That's definitely how I want to play, to have this patience. I feel like I was playing a little bit too flat and too fast sometimes last year, making risky decisions. This is more my game, so what I'm trying to do now is more my game.

"The work with Francis that we're doing for sure helps, and I feel like the most stressful part of the season is over."

Rybakina vs. Gauff preview

Head-to-Head: Gauff leads 1-0

Last meeting: Gauff d. Rybakina 4-6, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (3) at 2022 Toronto Round of 32

For the first time in four years and just second time overall, Rybakina and Gauff will square off. It's one of the most intriguing matchups on tour that hasn't happened recently with both players in significantly different parts of their career, and it's a full circle moment given their 2 hour and 50 minute battle came in Toronto four years ago.

Toronto: Gauff triumphs over Rybakina in 3-set rollercoaster

Gauff received a walkover into the semifinals after Belinda Bencic withdrew with a hip injury, and will come into Wednesday's matchup with two days rest. With victories over Kayla Day, Maria Sakkari and Alina Korneeva, Gauff has looked flawless, but Wednesday will be her biggest test yet.

Earlier in the tournament, Gauff has talked about how she wants to "peak" at the US Open during the the Hard-Court Swing. Understandably, she wants to play her best tennis in New York, but in Toronto so far, she's played some solid tennis.

Regardless, Gauff knows on any given day, her opponent can come in and take the win, and that's a testament to the tour's depth.

"I think the depth on the WTA tour is pretty strong," Gauff said. "I feel like anybody can win on any day. It's difficult, it makes every match difficult. There's no one that I think you get in the first round and you're like, 'Whew.' Every match is tough."

"It's always like that, but I feel since I started on tour to now, I really feel the depth is stronger. I think it shows with all the stats. And now just the different Slam winners almost every season. No. 1 ranking up for grabs. Just things like that, but it makes it interesting."

As for Rybakina, it's fair to say it hasn't been her best tennis, but she's finding ways to win and that's what matters -- she had 72 unforced errors in her quarterfinal win against Naomi Osaka. Against Osaka, she narrowly went down a break in the decider, down 0-40 on serve, but came back to win that game and break Osaka that proved consequential.

Her aggressive, forehand-favored game will put Gauff's defensive prowess and agility to the test in what is her 14th WTA 1000 semifinal.

"She's a great fighter," Rybakina said. "I know it's going to be very difficult match.

"For me it's important to try to recover. If her serve gets going it's also not easy to return. I feel like the most important thing again is to focus on my serve, try to be focused, get opportunities whenever I have them, and be with a lot of energy from the very beginning."