Rankings Watch: Swiatek returns to Top 5, Rybakina narrows gap to No. 1

Once again, Iga Swiatek has mastered the art of the bounce-back.

Since first ascending to World No. 1 in April 2022, the Polish star has dropped outside the Top 5 on only two occasions. Both times, she returned after a strong showing in her very next tournament.

In 2025, Swiatek fell to No. 8 after dropping the points from her 2024 Roland Garros title. Three weeks later, she climbed back to No. 4 after reaching the Bad Homburg final. Five weeks after that, she returned to the Top 3 after winning her first Wimbledon title.

Just over a year later, the loss of those Wimbledon points sent Swiatek back to No. 8. Last week, in her first tournament of the Hard-Court Swing, she ended an 11-month title drought by winning her first National Bank Open title in Toronto -- the 26th of her career on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

This week, she climbs five spots to No. 5.

Of the 15 biggest tournaments on the calendar -- the four Grand Slams, the WTA Finals and the 10 WTA 1000s -- Swiatek, at age 25, has now won 12 of them at least once. Only the Australian Open, Dubai and Wuhan -- which she has played just once -- are missing from her trophy cabinet.

Swiatek's run was also another reminder of how good she has been in finals. Her career record in championship matches now stands at 26-5 (84%). Among the rest of the current Top 5, Coco Gauff has the next-best winning percentage at 69% (11-5), followed by Aryna Sabalenka at 55% (24-20), Elena Rybakina at 50% (13-13) and Jessica Pegula at 46% (11-13).

Rybakina narrows the gap

The No. 1 ranking was in play during Toronto. And although Aryna Sabalenka held onto the top spot by reaching the fourth round, Rybakina's run to her fourth final of the season narrowed the gap to just 54 points.

The Australian Open champion also worked her way out of a difficult stretch. After winning Stuttgart in April, Rybakina went 9-6 through July, including first-week exits at Roland Garros to Yuliia Starodubtseva and Wimbledon to Elise Mertens.

In Toronto, she repeatedly found ways through difficult matches. Four of Rybakina's five wins went three sets, including rallies from a double break down in the third set against Liudmila Samsonova and from a set and a break down against Naomi Osaka in the quarterfinals. Even in her lone straight-sets win, Rybakina saved two set points to prevent Ann Li from forcing a decider in the third round.

Rybakina will get another chance to take over the top ranking for the first time next week in Cincinnati. She reached the semifinals there last year after defeating Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.

This year, Rybakina must reach the final to have a chance at No. 1. If Sabalenka reaches the quarterfinals, Rybakina will need to win the title. And if Sabalenka reaches the final, she will remain No. 1 regardless.

Samsonova returns to Top 50, Townsend back in Top 100, Korneeva matches career high

Swiatek isn't the only player on the rebound during the Hard-Court Swing. Former No. 12 Liudmila Samsonova was in the Top 20 as recently as May before falling to No. 70 after failing to defend her 2025 Wimbledon quarterfinal points.

The 27-year-old is 5-2 in North America, following a Washington quarterfinal run with a trip to the Toronto fourth round, where she defeated Barbora Krejcikova along the way. Samsonova climbs 12 spots this week, from No. 55 to No. 43, to return to the Top 50.

Meanwhile, former No. 46 Taylor Townsend is back in the Top 100 after a two-week absence, rising 16 places from No. 110 to No. 94. The American reached the third round in Toronto, where she fell to Belinda Bencic 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 6-4 in a match-of-the-year contender.

Former junior No. 1 Alina Korneeva's transition to the main tour was slowed by major injuries -- wrist surgery in 2024 and an adductor injury in 2025. But the 19-year-old is making good on her talent in 2026.

After breaking into the Top 100 in June, Korneeva enjoyed the best tournament of her career in Toronto. She came through qualifying and reached the fourth round, earning her first Top 30 win over Emma Navarro in the second round and her first Top 20 win over Iva Jovic in the third round.

Korneeva climbs 14 places this week, from No. 89 to No. 75, matching her career high.

Other notable rankings movements

Belinda Bencic, +2 to No. 12: Bencic reached her first quarterfinal since Charleston last week in Toronto, but was forced to withdraw due to a hip injury.

Diana Shnaider, +3 to No. 14: Roland Garros semifinalist Shnaider reached the Toronto quarterfinals, defeating two-time champion Jessica Pegula for the first time in five meetings along the way. Shnaider reached her career high of No. 11 in May 2025, fell to No. 25 in May 2026 and is now heading back towards her best ranking.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, +1 to No. 18: After cracking the Top 10 at the end of 2025, Alexandrova endured a lean first six months of 2026, compiling a 7-15 record through Berlin in June. She's 7-4 since then, though, including two Top 5 wins -- last week, she upset Sabalenka to make the Toronto quarterfinals, her third defeat of a reigning World No. 1 (and fifth victory in 10 meetings with Sabalenka).

Nikola Bartunkova, +3 to No. 39: Bartunkova enters the Top 40 for the first time after making the Toronto third round, where she fell to Amanda Anisimova in three sets.

Hanne Vandewinkel, +11 to No. 82: The 22-year-old Belgian is up to a new career high after collecting her fourth World Tennis title, and second at W100 level, last week in Landisville.

Carol Young Suh Lee, +25 to No. 140: Lee, 24, captured her first WTA 125 title last week in Warsaw, upsetting top seed Elsa Jacquemot 6-4, 6-4 in the first round and defeating Gabriela Knutson 6-4, 7-5 in the final. The Northern Mariana Islands-born American vaults to a new career high -- and guarantees her Grand Slam main-draw debut at the US Open this month after winning the USTA's Wild Card Challenge points race.

Vendula Valdmannova, +20 to No. 162: The 18-year-old Czech has won 11 of her past 13 matches, including two WTA 125 semifinal runs. Last week, Valdmannova made the last four in Warsaw, and jumps to a new career high.

Kayla Cross, +14 to No. 163: Cross, 21, claimed her first career tour-level win (and first Top 100 victory) on home soil in Toronto, upsetting Katie Boulter to make the second round. The Canadian -- who was previously the 2022 Australian Open and Wimbledon girls' doubles runner-up with Victoria Mboko -- climbs to a new career high.

Elizara Yaneva, +23 to No. 170: The 19-year-old Bulgarian extended her 2026 record to 33-18 by reaching her second WTA 125 semifinal of the season in Warsaw -- after saving match point to defeat Linda Klimovicova 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the first round.

Gabriela Knutson, +33 to No 186: The 29-year-old Czech was a WTA 125 runner-up for the second time in her career in Warsaw, following Caldas da Rainha 2025.

Irene Burillo, +47 to No. 233: Spain's Burillo won the Leipzig W75 title last week, her biggest World Tennis title since the 2021 Rome W60.

Sloane Stephens, +46 to No. 240: For the second consecutive week, former US Open champion Stephens notched a tour-level win, qualifying and defeating Solana Sierra to make the Toronto second round.

Noemi Basiletti, +46 to No. 268: The 20-year-old Italian -- who made the second round of Rome as a qualifier on her tour-level debut in May -- was the Koksijde W75 champion last week, the biggest title of her career to date.

Sonja Zhiyenbayeva, +288 to No. 450: Former junior No. 15 and Pepperdine University student Zhiyenbayeva rolled to her first W75 title as a qualifier in Ourense last week. The 20-year-old Kazakh soars into the Top 500 for the first time.

Ida Wobker, +166 to No. 561: The 15-year-old German made the biggest final of her career so far at last week's Leipzig W75 as a qualifier. She's now the third-highest ranked 2010-born player following No. 129 Kristina Liutova and No. 549 Jana Kovackova.

Annika Penickova, +254 to No. 674: Penickova, 16, won her first W35 title two weeks ago in Florence, then backed it up with her second a week later in Southaven. The American teenager -- who was the 2025 Australian Open girls' doubles champion with twin sister Kristina -- soars to a new career high. Kristina is at No. 769 this week.