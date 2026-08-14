Week in Review: Swiatek returns to the top step as big names shine in Toronto

We're stretching the definition of "Week in Review" in this edition, because it's really a "Past 12 Days in Review" after the top players on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz spent two weeks on Canadian soil in Toronto.

But "Past 12 Days in Review" doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, so we're sticking with the status quo. Speaking of status quo, Iga Swiatek returned to the winner's circle for the first time in 2026, and suddenly all feels right in the tennis world -- or perhaps that's just coincidence.

Title in Toronto 🏆

Celebration with Elway 🐶😍



What more could you ask for?@iga_swiatek | #NBO26 pic.twitter.com/na03uaRP3h — wta (@WTA) August 14, 2026

Anyway, here's everything that happened on the WTA Tour over the National Bank Open

Star of the Week

Iga Swiatek

"What's wrong with Iga?" was a common refrain as the six-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 entered Toronto without a final appearance this season. After a title run featuring wins over Marta Kostyuk, Diana Shnaider, Elina Svitolina and Elena Rybakina, that question can be shelved for now.

She opened her tournament with a bagel and somehow ended it even more emphatically, beating Rybakina 6-2, 6-3 in 75 minutes in the final.

Champions Reel: How Iga Swiatek won Toronto 2026

Beyond four Top 20 wins, this marked Swiatek's first event with multiple Top 10 victories since Cincinnati last season -- which also produced her most recent win over Rybakina before Toronto. She had dropped their last two meetings, but now leads the head-to-head again, seven wins to six.

Above all else, Swiatek looked as if she had regained not only her form heading into the home stretch of the season, but also her confidence.

Breakthrough of the Week

Alina Korneeva

Alina Korneeva was in the mix for this honor after her Athens semifinal run, but she was edged out by Iasi champion Mayar Sherif. Not this time. In a Toronto Round of 16 stacked with top-ranked players, the 19-year-old was the outlier.

Coming through qualifying, Korneeva earned back-to-back Top 30 wins over Emma Navarro and Iva Jovic -- both in straight sets -- before falling to Coco Gauff in the last 16 after a competitive opening set.

Her success in Canada vaulted her to a career-best No. 75 in the PIF WTA Rankings. She's one of just six players under 20 inside the Top 100.

Match of the Week

Belinda Bencic d. Taylor Townsend, National Bank Open Round of 32

There were several contenders here, but the battle between Belinda Bencic and Taylor Townsend simply couldn't be ignored. Not only is it the Match of the Week, but it also ranks among the best matches of the year so far.

Bencic dropped the opening set but stormed back for a 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-4 win in 3 hours and 24 minutes to reach the Round of 16, where she earned another high-profile win over Alexandra Eala. The match also featured one of the best points of the week courtesy of Townsend, though it still wasn't enough to top...

Bencic edges Townsend in 3-hour, 24-minute thriller to reach Toronto last 16

Point of the Week

Coco Gauff's forehand stab highlights exemplary athleticism

...this beauty of a forehand stab by Gauff. Fully sprinting to her left, she somehow stopped on a dime to rob Kayla Day of a point in their second-round matchup. As if you needed another reminder that Gauff is in the 99.9th percentile -- totally eyeballing -- of athletes.

'Coco is everywhere!' Gauff's forehand stab steals Toronto point

Upset of the Week

Ekaterina Alexandrova d. Aryna Sabalenka, National Bank Open Round of 16

Another Match of the Week contender, and while it's hard to call this an upset given Ekaterina Alexandrova's track record against Aryna Sabalenka, context matters. Alexandrova arrived in Toronto trying to turn around a poor season, while Sabalenka is the World No. 1. Therefore, Alexandrova's 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 win in 2 hours and 29 minutes still qualifies as a mild shock. They're now level in their head-to-head with five wins apiece.

Alexandrova upsets World No. 1 Sabalenka to reach Toronto quarterfinals

Comeback of the Week

Elena Rybakina d. Naomi Osaka, National Bank Open Quarterfinals

Stop me if you've heard this already, but this was yet another Match of the Week contender. Rybakina mentioned feeling fatigued heading into the final against Swiatek, and this match is one of four reasons why. She won four three-setters in five matches en route to the final, two of which -- wins over Osaka and Gauff -- required her to come from a set down. Against Osaka, she trailed 6-4, 4-2 before rallying for a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory in 2 hours and 33 minutes to reach the semifinals.

Rybakina comes from 6-4, 4-2 down to defeat Osaka, reach Toronto semis

Quote of the Week

"I want to dedicate this title to everyone who is dealing with unfair judgement and hate," Swiatek said. "Just keep pushing, keep growing, keep focusing on yourself because you know what's best for you. And always remember what's ahead and what might be possible." - Iga Swiatek, on blocking out hate and staying true to yourself