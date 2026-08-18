Svitolina withdraws from Cincinnati; Wang Xiyu moves into last 16

CINCINNATI -- World No. 9 Elina Svitolina has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open ahead of her third-round match against Wang Xiyu because of a right ankle injury.

Wang, via walkover, advances to Cincinnati's final 16, and reaches her second career WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz 1000 fourth round. Her first came three years ago at the 2023 Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

"Unfortunately I tried my best to recover, but the injury I sustained in Toronto and also pushed by the second round match, I didn’t recover as I wish I could to get ready for my next round," Svitolina said in a statement.

"I’ve been advised by the doctors to take a little bit of time to rest and recover completely. I was looking forward to playing here. I have of course great memories of playing here and going deep in the tournament., and had a great match here two nights ago. [I'm] very sad to pull out this round."

Svitolina advanced to the third round after a remarkable comeback win vs. Tereza Valentova in the second round, where she saved seven match points in the second set. Svitolina then swept the third set 6-0.

Early into the second set, Svitolina took a medical timeout to address her right foot, but continued through the rest of the match. At the National Bank Open in Toronto, Svitolina advanced to the semifinals, but fell to eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

The Ukrainian is next scheduled to compete at the US Open, where she lost in the first round in 2025. This year's finish in Cincinnati is a step up from a second-round exit a year ago.

As for Wang, she has navigated her way to the fourth round in Cincinnati from qualifiying, and earned her first wins on hard court since the tour switched back to the surface after Wimbledon. Earlier in 2026, she posted strong results such as a fourth round finish at Roland Garros, reaching the WTA 125 final in Brescia, Italy, and won multiple World Tennis/ITF titles.

Wang will face Madison Keys in the fourth round in their second meeting.