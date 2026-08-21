American duo Jovic, McNally; Hsieh, Ostapenko among Cincy doubles final 4

CINCINNATI -- We're down to our final four doubles pairs at the Cincinnati Open, and among them is fan favorite American duo of Ohio's own Caty McNally and the up-and-coming Iva Jovic.

The two are teaming up for the first time at a WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz event after year's of knowing each other. En route to the semifinals, Jovic and McNally have gone to a tight super-tiebreak each time, including knocking out the top seeded Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend.

"I think we've just known each other for a while. We practiced together a ton, our coaches know each other very well," Jovic said. We know each other way back, so it felt very natural to be on the same side of the net and I think we know each other's games pretty well too.

"They complement each other really well, I think that's big," McNally added.

Both are well-respected singles players, but on the doubles court, McNally has won multiple WTA titles and reached Grand Slam finals. As for the younger Jovic, she plays doubles less frequently -- she still enjoys it significantly -- and is into her first WTA 1000 doubles semifinal.

Despite their inexperience sharing the same side of the net, the game has come natural to the pair, propelled by their aggressive style mixed with finesse and variety.

"We know that we're going to try to play aggressive out there," McNally said. I know Iva's not going to push the ball, she's going for it. For me, it gives me the opportunity to just be 'Alright I'm looking to be all over the net.' She hits a good ball, I'm going. Our energy has been really good and we've been able, again, to adjust when we've needed to."

Their matches haven't been smooth sailing, but the beauty of three consecutive match tiebreakers within four points is the thrill it makes for both players.

"We're not trying to get into the third," Jovic laughed. "It happens. It's a 10-point tiebreak. There's quite a lot of time, right? Even if you get down, you have time to get back up and I think we quite like the tiebreak dynamic."

For Jovic, she said she's in a unique position where she still is deep into the tournament in doubles, but not singles. Usually it's the reciprocal or she is not playing doubles. She much prefers having doubles matches still, rather than practice, but of the in-match competitive environment.

"I'm getting to practice a lot of different things -- the first two shots of the point, especially in doubles, which is something I'm really working on for single," Jovic said. "It's much better than training. It's a real match format and I feel like I'm getting better."

As for McNally, she's seeking to capture her first masters WTA 1000 title, and though she's played in Grand Slam finals, to win a title in her hometown would be extra special.

"I think it'd be really special," McNally said. "I think this is my first masters 1000 semifinal, so I'm not really looking at it or comparing. Hust trying to take it one match at a time and enjoying these moments at home and these matches that we've been playing. We've been playing some really great tennis and it's been so much fun."

Jovic and McNally will face Czech pair Linda Noskova and Marie Bouzkova, who defeated No. 7 seeds Erin Routliffe and Aldila Sutjiadi on Thursday.

Hsieh, Ostapenko stand as highest seeds remaining

Hsieh, Ostapenko take out No. 3 seeds Mladenovic, Guo to make Cincinnati semis

In just their second tournament back after not playing since Doha, Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei are picking up right where they left off. Having reached the doubles semifinals in Toronto, the pair has done the same in Cincinnati.

Defeating Wimbledon champions Kristina Mladenovic and Guo Hanyu 6-3, 6-4, the No. 5 seeds duo now stand as the last seeded pair remaining.

They'll open play on Center Court tomorrow against Magali Kempen and Alexandra Panova for a spot in the Cincinnati final.