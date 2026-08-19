Monterrey 411: Dates, who's playing, prize money and everything to know

Next week, the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz returns to Mexico for the Abierto GNP Seguros Monterrey Open.

Playing host to its third edition as a WTA 500 event, the Monterrey Open serves as the final tune-up event before the season's final major, the US Open. Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova and Roland Garros finalist Maja Chwalinska currently headline the field competing at Club Sonoma.

Here is everything to know about this year's Monterrey Open:

What are the dates for each round?

Main-draw play for both the singles and doubles draws begins on Sunday, August 23, with singles qualifying taking place on August 22 and 23.

The finals will take place on Saturday, August 29, beginning with the doubles championship at 3 p.m. local time. The singles final will follow, not before 5:30 p.m. local time.

Time conversions: Monterrey, Nuevo León Mexico uses Central Standard Time, two hours behind Eastern Daylight Time, seven hours behind British Summer Time and eight hours behind Central European Summer Time.

Singles

First round: August 23-25

Second round: August 25-26

Quarterfinals: August 27

Semifinals: August 28

Final: August 29

Doubles

First round: August 23-25

Quarterfinals: August 25-26

Semifinals: August 27-28

Final: August 29

How big is the draw, and who are the top players in the field?

Monterrey will feature a 28-player singles draw and 16-team doubles draw. The top four singles players at the time of seeding will receive byes into the second round.

Seeded players: [1] Linda Noskova, [2] Ekaterina Alexandrova, [3] Sorana Cirstea, [4] Elise Mertens, [5] Maja Chwalinska, [6] Anastasia Potapova, [7] Ann Li, [8] Donna Vekic

Remaining direct entrants: Sara Bejlek, Janice Tjen, Cristina Bucsa, Nikola Bartunkova, Magdalena Frech, Clara Tauson, Oleksandra Oliynykova, Lilli Tagger, Mayar Sherif, Zeynep Sonmez, Petra Marcinko

Wild cards: Renata Zarazua, Jessica Hinojosa Gomez -- two more to be determined

Player list is subject to change

Draw: The main draw will be determined at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 22.

Who are the defending champions?

Diana Shnaider won her fifth career WTA singles title, defeating Alexandrova 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in 2 hours and 11 minutes. The win marked her then-second WTA 500 title. Since that title, Shnaider has had a strong 2026 season, most notably reaching the semifinals at Roland Garros, and is currently ranked No. 14 in the world.

"The atmosphere was incredible. It was a pleasure to play, it was a pleasure to show high quality tennis and I hope you enjoyed this week in Monterrey," Shnaider said on court.

Shnaider is not scheduled to compete in this year's tournament.

In doubles, Cristina Bucsa and Nicole Melichar-Martinez won their first title together in only their second event as partners. It was then Bucsa's seventh career WTA doubles title and Melichar-Martinez' 16th career doubles title. Since, they have played doubles regularly throughout the 2026 season.

Champions Reel: How Diana Shnaider won Monterrey 2025

What are the prize money and ranking points at stake?

The tournament will have a collective prize pool of approximately $1,206,446. As with all WTA 500 events, a maximum of 500 ranking points are available depending on how far a player or team advances in the tournament.

Here's a full breakdown of the prize money, in USD, and ranking points available in the singles draw.

Singles

First round: 1 | $13,005

Second round: 60 | $18,045

Quarterfinal: 108 | $35,000

Semifinal: 195 | $66,003

Finalist: 325 | $114,500

Champion: 500 | $185,500

Qualifying for main draw earns 25 ranking points.

The doubles champions will receive $61,540 and 500 ranking points, with the finalists earning $37,400 and 325 points.