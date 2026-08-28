Pegula, Andreeva, Anisimova, Eala headline Singapore entry list

The initial entry list for the 2026 Singapore Tennis Open is set, and a stacked lineup is heading to Southeast Asia.

Singapore will play host to an upgraded 500 event for the first time after returning as a stop on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz with a 250 event in 2025. The tournament has a 28-player singles draw, featuring 19 direct entrants, four wild cards, four qualifiers and one special exemption.

Three top 10 players in the PIF WTA Rankings lead the list in Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva and Amanda Anisimova. Pegula and Andreeva have combined for five WTA singles titles this season and have played in a total of eight combined finals. Andreeva joins Barbora Krejcikova as the lone two Grand Slam champions scheduled to compete.

Diana Shnaider, Sorana Cirstea, Alexandra Eala and Ekaterina Alexandrova round out the seven total top 20 players in the mix. Eala (Philippines) and Janice Tjen (Indonesia) are currently the two direct entrants from Southeast Asia in the field.

Here's the full direct entry list based on the August 24 cutoff rank date:

Jessica Pegula Mirra Andreeva Amanda Anisimova Diana Shnaider Sorana Cirstea Alexandra Eala Ekaterina Alexandrova Maja Chwalinska Elise Mertens Anastasia Potapova Barbora Krejcikova Sara Bejlek Ann Li Maria Sakkari Janice Tjen Donna Vekic Wang Xinyu Clara Tauson Oleksandra Oliynykova

In case of any withdrawals, the first four alternates in order are Diane Parry, Mayar Sherif, Daria Kasatkina and Talia Gibson, who will top the qualifying draw.

Main-draw play from Singapore begins on September 21. Alongside the Korea Open in Seoul, the Singapore Tennis Open serves as the tune-up event for the season's final two WTA 1000 events that follow in Beijing and Wuhan. The Billie Jean King Cup finals in Shenzhen, China, also take place that week.

The player field is subject to change at any time.