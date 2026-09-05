Gauff tops Bucsa in straights to advance to US Open fourth round

NEW YORK -- After two American favorites were upset early on Saturday, Coco Gauff snapped the ominous trend the late afternoon, comfortably beating Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 6-4 in Arthur Ashe Stadium to advance to the fourth round of the US Open.

Bucsa took an early 3-1 lead in the first set, but Gauff broke back for 3-all and took the next three games to win the set.

They each held serve through six games in the second set before Gauff broke for the 4-3 lead. The 28-year-old Spaniard broke back to level it, but Gauff took the final eight points to book her spot in the fourth round for the fifth consecutive year.

Though the fourth seed made less than 50 percent of her first serves and double faulted six times, she won 20 of her 27 first-serve points. Her movement and defense gave her the edge, as per usual, converting four of nine break-point opportunities and winning 15 of 22 points at the net.

Gauff, who won her first WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz title of the year in Cincinnati last month, has now won nine matches in a row.

More to come...