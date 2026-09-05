Zheng saves match point, rallies from 5-0 down in third set to stun Keys at US Open

Zheng Qinwen’s US Open appeared to be over when Madison Keys built a 5-0 lead in the third set and later held match point. Instead, Zheng saved it, won the final seven games and completed a 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 victory over the No. 22 seed in 2 hours and 28 minutes to reach the fourth round.

US Open: Scores | Order of play | Draws

The Olympic gold medalist, who began the tournament in qualifying, has now won six straight matches in New York.

Prior to this week, Zheng hadn't managed to win more than two matches in a row since returning from elbow surgery and had dropped as low as No. 160 in the PIF WTA Rankings before entering the US Open at No. 121. There had been glimpses of her past form, but it wasn't until she collapsed to the Grandstand grounds in joy after the final point Saturday that she looked fully like the player she once was.

"After the surgery it was not easy. It felt like I lost a bit of my energy on the tennis court," Zheng said in her on-court interview. "I've been through really tough [moments] these last three, four, five months.

"But we've been working really hard ... and yeah, the hard work finally paid off a bit. I want to say thanks to my team first for bringing me here. Let's keep going."

Unbelievable!!! 🔙



Qualifier Qinwen Zheng with the comeback of the tournament!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/3DhWQSceRa — wta (@WTA) September 5, 2026

After losing their first WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz matchup in Washington in 2023, Zheng has now won the past two meetings against Keys. With this win, she became the first qualifier to reach the US Open women's singles fourth round since Emma Raducanu in 2021. Raducanu went on to claim the title.

More to come...