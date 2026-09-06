'I cannot believe I won this match': Osaka outlasts Mertens in late-night US Open thriller

NEW YORK -- Late on Friday night, with a packed and partisan crowd in Louis Armstrong Stadium hanging on every point, Naomi Osaka looked as if she might lose a match she had spent nearly three hours trying to control.

She had been a set and a break ahead of Elise Mertens. She had three match points late in the third set. All three slipped away on Osaka miscues.

She would get one more chance to close it out.

On the fourth match point, Mertens finally missed. Her forehand landed wide, and Osaka briefly raised her arms, more relief than celebration, after a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win that sent the four-time Grand Slam champion and two-time US Open winner into the fourth round, where she will meet No. 2 Elena Rybakina.

“Honestly, I cannot believe I won this match,” Osaka told the crowd.

Her surprise was not for effect. Osaka felt she had played badly, and the more she struggled with the forehand that has long been one of her biggest weapons, the harsher her self-assessment became.

“I think I was so hard on myself because I felt like I wasn't playing well,” Osaka said in press. “That's ultimately why I had so many doubts in my head, just because I felt like I couldn't feel my forehand, and that's one of my best shots. My serve was OK. I felt like my percentage was pretty low.”

The night had begun in a much calmer tone. Osaka came onto court in a blazer to a crowd that had made its preference clear well before the first ball. A cluster of Japanese reporters sat 15 to 20 rows up in the media section, following closely as Osaka took the opening set and moved ahead by a break early in the second.

At that point, a straight-sets win and a place in the second week appeared to be within reach.

Mertens has had her own success at the US Open. She reached the quarterfinals in 2019 and 2020, and made the fourth round two years ago. Best known for her doubles record -- she has spent 52 weeks as World No. 1 and won the 2019 US Open title alongside Aryna Sabalenka -- the No. 20-ranked Mertens has also finished each of the past nine seasons inside the Top 35 in singles.

At 2-1 in the second set, Mertens made Osaka work through a four-deuce service game before closing it with a forehand winner. She broke again later in the set, and the match was level.

Osaka’s Achilles added to the problem in the third. It was an issue that had been bothering her since Bad Homburg, she said, and the trainer treated it during multiple medical timeouts.

When Osaka put a towel over her head at one changeover, she was crying.

“I have no problem losing a match if I feel like I'm playing good, but I just felt like I was playing terribly,” Osaka said. “This is my favorite tournament, and I don't know, just a bunch of negative emotions that I felt like I didn't want to go out that way.

“It kind of, like, reached a peak at that point. I felt like I had to let all that emotion go in order to, like, continue trying and continue fighting. Once that changeover finished, I was able to, like, move forward with a clear head.”

Her solution was not to swing harder. Osaka said she had tried that with her forehand, only to see the ball “go all over the place.” Instead, she slowed the match down and made Mertens hit another ball.

“I started pushing a lot, because I wanted to see if she had the guts to hit winners and go for it,” Osaka said. “Thankfully, for me, she made a couple of mistakes.”

Osaka finished with 39 winners and 41 unforced errors. It was not the performance she wanted, but it kept her US Open alive -- and after a night like that, another chance was all she could ask for.