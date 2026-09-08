An inside look at Noskova and Bouzkova's trip to Broadway

It's been quite an eventful couple weeks for Linda Noskova, who has been fortunate to cross a few things off her bucket list in New York.

One of those came alongside fellow Czech player Marie Bouzkova. The WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz stars ventured to Manhattan's Theater District to see "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" on Broadway, and they were treated to an immersive experience that most theatergoers only dream of.

After enjoying the show with some chocolate wands and Butterbeer, Noskova and Bouzkova had the opportunity to go backstage and meet the cast, including Tom Felton (who plays Draco Malfoy). They talked shop and snapped a selfie, and then the Top 30 players got to walk on the Lyric Theatre stage.

"That was amazing," Noskova said. "10 out of 10."

It was actually the second Broadway experience in three days for Bouzkova, who also saw "Buena Vista Social Club."

Felton and his cast mates weren't the only performers Noskova had the privilege of meeting in New York. The World No. 6, a longtime WWE fan, met 14-time world champion Charlotte Flair at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center after beating Lanlana Tararudee in the second round of the US Open. Flair is one of Noskova's favorite wrestlers, and when the former was made aware of that she decided to fly up for the match.

"Been watching this lady since I was 14," Noskova wrote in an Instagram story. "7 years later, I had the privilege to have her in my player's box. Unreal."

Flair asked Noskova if she'd be interested in partnering with her in a tag-team match, to which Noskova asked if Flair would be down to play some doubles. (We can dream for either or both of these...)

On the court, Noskova had her best-ever result at the US Open, reaching the quarterfinals before losing a three-set heartbreaker to top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka.

Bouzkova won her first two matches in New York before losing to Iga Swiatek in the third round.