Qualifying for WTA Finals would be a 'dream come true' for Noskova

With Linda Noskova's Grand Slam season in the books following her crushing loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open quarterfinals, she'll turn her attention to the Asian Swing, and a potential spot in November's year-end WTA Finals.

Noskova is having the season of her career, with a first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon and another WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz title in Berlin. She's 33-14 on the season, and is up to a career-high No. 6 in the PIF WTA Rankings.

A spot in the WTA Finals at Indian Wells would carry significant weight, and put an exclamation point on her breakthrough season.

"It would definitely be a dream come true," the 21-year-old told reporters following her 7-6 (1), 3-6, 7-6 [7] loss to Sabalenka on Tuesdat. "I don't know how close or not close I am. I have no idea. I'm just gonna try to play and see what happens. I'm not going to have this in the back of my head, like I have to play some amazing tennis and have all the great results I can to qualify.

"I feel like I'm already having [a] great season, so whatever happens, happens. Let it be."

Heading into the US Open, Noskova was in the eighth and final spot on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals leaderboard, with 3,804 points. That will be updated at the conclusion of the tournament.

Noskova is looking to qualify for the first time.

Regardless of whether or not she qualifies, Noskova feels that she has a rightful place among the tour's upper echelon. And despite the disappointing finish to the US Open, she leaves New York with confidence.

"Especially after these matches, when you're so close to getting to another

semifinal of a Grand Slam in one year, or beating the best player in the world, it kind of reminds you of where you are standing or what position you're in," she said. "So yeah, I have to take some positives from this whole tournament.

"It was not easy coming here from such a success I had on grass court. I will just try to keep going. I feel great on court, which is always my main point, and ranking doesn't really matter. But it gets me to some cool places."

The WTA Finals will run from Nov. 8 through Nov. 15.