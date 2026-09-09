Pegula comes from a break down in third set to make US Open semifinal return

Jessica Pegula didn't have her best stuff Tuesday night in New York -- especially on serve -- but she did what she usually does and found a way through.

The No. 3 seed rallied from a set down and overcame an early third-set deficit to defeat No. 26 seed Emma Navarro 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in 2 hours and 21 minutes inside a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, advancing to the US Open semifinals for the third straight year.

US Open: Scores | Order of play | Draws

"It was really tough. It was physical. It was humid. I wasn't exactly serving my best, and I was fighting a lot of demons out there today," Pegula said in her on-court interview. "So thank you guys so much for coming out here. It's an honor to play in front of you guys. There's nothing like it."

It's Pegula's fourth Grand Slam semifinal overall; she also reached the last four at the Australian Open earlier this year.

HEAR HER ROAR 📣



Jessica Pegula battles past Navarro in three sets.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/QaDFpJrAWL — wta (@WTA) September 9, 2026

The 2024 US Open runner-up improves to 5-0 against Navarro, with three of those wins coming in three sets. Pegula owns the most three-set wins (90) and comeback wins (48) of any WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz player since the start of the decade.

Despite winning just 41% of her second-serve points, Pegula finished with more winners (31) than unforced errors (30) and broke Navarro five times. Neither player found much rhythm throughout, combining for 24 break points.

"It was super back and forth," Navarro said in her post-match press conference. "I think there was a minute where I felt like I kind of had her number. Then she probably felt the same about me for a little while and probably at the right times. I don't know. One of us would get a little bit of momentum, and then the other would step up and play a good point."

One of Pegula's best points came when she flashed quick hands and ripped a crosscourt backhand return winner to break for 4-2 in the decider. She later produced a rare (for the night), high-quality second serve to close out the match and earn her 50th tour-level win of 2026.

Third time's the charm?

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Pegula in straight sets in the 2024 US Open final, then came from a set down to beat her in last year's semifinals. Pegula, who trails the head-to-head 4-9, hopes this year brings a different outcome.

"I think it's fun to look at the rivalry we've had," Pegula said in her post-match press conference. "She's gotten me here the last couple of years. I've been able to beat her a few times, maybe on a smaller stage, so I think that's going to be a hurdle for me to get over.

"But at the same time, I think it's fun. We've challenged each other. I know she's definitely pushed me to become a better player, so I always respect and appreciate that aspect of our rivalry."

Pegula has had her moments recently, winning two of their last three meetings -- a come-from-behind win last year in Wuhan and a three-set victory in the Berlin semifinals earlier this year, where she took the final set 6-0.

But to end the slide against Sabalenka in New York and reach a second Grand Slam final, Pegula knows she'll need even more on Thursday.

"Changing the direction of the ball, not getting too predictable and making her have to move and come up with good shots on the run -- I think that's something I've done really well when I've done well against her," Pegula said. "I think that's going to be key for me.

"She's not going to want me to do that, so it's always a back and forth for both of us. I'm going to draw on those past few matches, but I think I've just been able to play pretty aggressive and get her off balance."

Pegula (70.3%, 71-30) now holds the highest career win rate at Grand Slams of any active player with at least 10 matches played who has not won a Major, surpassing Elina Svitolina (70.0%, 119-51).