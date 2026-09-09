History-maker Elena Rybakina captures PIF WTA World No.1 singles ranking

Rybakina will become the WTA No.1 player in the world for the first time in her career when the rankings are released after the US Open

27-year-old is the first man or woman from Kazakhstan to reach the top of the rankings

30th woman in WTA history to reach the pinnacle of the sport

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., USA -- The WTA announced Wednesday that Elena Rybakina will become the new PIF WTA World No.1 in singles for the first time in her career when the updated rankings are released after the US Open on Monday, September 14.

The 27-year-old will be the 30th woman to capture the No.1 ranking and will make history as the first man or woman from Kazakhstan to reach the top spot.

Entering the US Open, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were also in contention to take over as the WTA World No.1, however following results Wednesday in New York, it is Rybakina that will now overtake Aryna Sabalenka, who has held the elite ranking since October 2024 with 107 weeks to her name, the 10th most of all time.

“Becoming the WTA World No.1 is something I’ve dreamed about since I was a young girl, it means so much to me," Rybakina said. "I’m so proud of this moment. I want to thank my whole team for their support and being able to celebrate this achievement with me."

Rybakina has enjoyed an incredible 12 months on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, highlighted by an undefeated run to the 2025 WTA Finals title that earned her a record-breaking $5.235 million -- at the time, the largest prize-money payout in women’s sports history.

She also captured the second Grand Slam title of her career at the 2026 Australian Open, won the clay-court WTA 500 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in April and closed 2025 with the WTA 250 AUX Ningbo Open title.

WTA

Rybakina has also posted strong results at WTA 1000 tournaments this season, finishing runner-up at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto, while reaching the semifinals of the Miami Open presented by Itaú. Her quarterfinal win over Zheng Qinwen at the US Open earlier Wednesday confirmed her ascent to World No.1.

Rybakina’s 2026 success extends beyond the rankings: She leads the Tour in aces, with more than 350 this season.

Click here to read more on Rybakina's rise to the become the new PIF WTA World No.1 in singles.