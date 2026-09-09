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Match Reaction

Gauff saves two match points, storms past Andreeva into US Open semis

Author: Noah Poser
Match Reaction
1m read 09 Sep 2026 1h ago
Coco Gauff, US Open 2026
Jeff Dean/USTA via Getty Images

Coco Gauff fought back from a set down and saved two match points in the second-set tiebreak to defeat No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2 in 2 hours, 19 minutes on Wednesday and reach the US Open semifinals for the second time.

US Open: Scores | Order of play | Draws

Gauff improved to 6-0 against Andreeva on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, with three of those wins coming from a set down. She has now won 11 straight matches overall and 20 of her last 22 dating back to Wimbledon, reaching four consecutive semifinals in that span.

She will face No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina -- who will be the new World No. 1 on Monday -- in the semifinals in what will be their third meeting. The head-to-head is tied 1-1.

More to come...

 

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