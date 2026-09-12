Sun Xinran claims US Open junior title; Penickova sisters win doubles crown

In a repeat of the Wimbledon girls singles final, China’s Sun Xinran avenged her loss in London to Anna Pushkareva by winning the US Open girls singles title Saturday - the first Grand Slam junior singles title for the 16-year-old, who is the top-ranked junior in the world.

After the pair split the first two sets by the same 6-4 scoreline, Sun, who also finished runner-up in the Roland Garros girls singles final in June, stormed through the decider without losing a game to complete the 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 victory in 1 hour, 47 minutes.

Sun converted six of eight break-point opportunities, while Pushkareva converted only two of 10. Pushkareva was also affected by 48 unforced errors, despite hitting 28 winners, while Sun was far more consistent, with 26 unforced errors and 10 winners.

What a moment for Xinran Sun! 🏆



The 16-year-old seals her first junior Grand Slam title in New York. pic.twitter.com/B4G76L5vV1 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2026

"It was a pretty tough match, and I lost second set, and after, it's really hard to came back to the third set," Sun told the media after her win. "I just want to focus on the point and don't want to think about what happened before that."

Just two months ago in London, Pushkareva defeated Sun in 2 hours, 23 minutes - the longest junior girls final in Wimbledon history.

"It was really big pressure, because you know I have been final third time, and I lost first two time, but I think it's really so big experience." she added. "I prepare for the third time, and first I want to sleep well, because last two time I was so nervous, so this time I want to just focus more on my tactic and don't think about the result, so I think this is really important for me."

This was the fourth meeting between the two rivals across the junior and professional tours. The Chinese player won 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in their only professional meeting, in the final of an ITF W15 event in Sharm el-Sheikh last October. Sun also won 7-5, 6-4 in their only previous junior meeting, on clay in Milan earlier this year.

Both players have already taken their first steps on the pro tour, with Sun ranked No. 599 in the WTA PIF rankings and Pushkareva at No. 971 in the world.

"I think probably yes, because I want to more focus on the pro, and maybe I will play the Grand Slam, and we will see on the future." Sun responded when asked if she will focus more on the pro circuit going forward.

Twin win 👏



The Penickova sisters are crowned US Open Junior Girls’ Doubles champions! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/sA0Eh7h2VB — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2026

Meanwhile, American sisters Annika Penickova and Kristina Penickova won the girls doubles title with a 7-6 (11), 6-3 victory over Polina Berezina and Alisa Terentyeva.

It was the second junior Grand Slam doubles title for the sisters, who also won the Australian Open junior doubles title in 2025. For Kristina, it was her third Grand Slam doubles title, as she also won Wimbledon last year with Vendula Valdmannova.