'This is her house': Sabalenka's coaches talk potential three-peat at US Open

NEW YORK -- On the eve of the US Open final, Aryna Sabalenka’s coaching team -- Jason Stacy, Anton Dubrov and Max Mirnyi -- sat down with the media to discuss the two-time defending champion’s run in New York and the challenge waiting Saturday.

They offered a glimpse into Sabalenka’s evolution, the habits behind her sustained success at Flushing Meadows and what it will take to beat soon-to-be World No. 1 Elena Rybakina. A victory would give Sabalenka her third straight US Open title.

"I think she's in love with New York," Dubrov said, laughing. "The first obvious thing I think is just hard courts that fits best for her overall, her game style. So it's her fourth final here [in a row], was same in Australia, four finals.

"She overall knows and is more aware what she can do on the hard courts -- what is her plan, A, B, C, so she's always going to adapt better in those conditions."

Here are the takeaways from their media session:

The Big Apple is run by Sabalenka

New York seems to bring out the best in Sabalenka, and with a win Saturday, she'd earn her 20th consecutive win at the US Open -- let alone a three-peat.

When asked about the possible third straight title, Stacy, Sabalenka's high performance coach, delivered the quote of the day.

"The way I like to put it -- no disrespect to anybody -- is that this is her house, and all the other girls are just guests, and it's time for them to go home.

"Her showing up and understanding that it's her job to dictate the pace, to understand what her strategy is and to not go to the level of the person across the net, not to meet them where they're at, but 'I'm here to just do my job, and that's it.'

"That's how she plays when she plays well. She's in that moment where she's getting that connection with herself and that alignment. When she can get out there and play that way, then everyone's in trouble."

Take Sabalenka's 7-5, 6-2 semifinal win over Pegula for example. Pegula felt she didn't have much of a chance throughout the match and said she thought it was Sabalenka's best match of the season. Sabalenka said she was impressed with how high the level was.

Aside from a gritty three-set quarterfinal win over Linda Noskova that ended in a match-tiebreak, Sabalenka has dominated despite the unsatisfying performances she entered the tournament with earlier in the summer.

"From our side, I think the biggest thing that's tough for me is Aryna's ability to keep her composure, to stay on track," Stacy said. "When she needed to, she could bring herself back to center, reset, and then just play the next point with full intensity and full intention. That was probably the biggest thing that stood out for us."

Maturity and pressure go hand-in-hand

Serving as Sabalenka's full-time coach since 2020, Dubrov said she's matured both on the court and off the court as her life and experience on tour has gotten more busy and successful.

"She's aware of lots of things," Dubrov said. "She's much better with managing lots of things outside of the tennis court right now, and she can I think separate much better than it was in the early of her career when she's thinking about, or the way she is on the court, this means that she is as a person. So right now she understands, okay, there is a life outside of the tennis court. It's her job.

"Yes, she has her character that she brings on the court, and she using it as a weapon, but at the same time, it doesn't mean if something not going right on the court that it's the whole, life is falling apart. So she's aware of it much more."

Preparing for the latest installment of Rybakina rivalry

Sabalenka and Rybakina will go toe-to-toe for the 18th time on WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, with Sabalenka leading 10-7.

They will also meet for the third time in major finals, splitting the previous two -- Sabalenka won the 2023 Australian Open; Rybakina won the 2026 Australian Open.

Mirnyi said Sabalenka’s preparation will not change much. At this stage, he said, there is only so much for a coaching team to prescribe when the two players across the net have so consistently set the standard.

“It comes down to we’re dealing with the two best players in the last couple of years on the women’s side,” said Mirnyi, Sabalenka’s tactical consultant. “Their results and their rankings and their titles speak for themselves. When they see each other across the net, I think that brings the best in each one of them.

“For us as coaches, there’s probably less to get involved with, because they’re both very good.”

What has encouraged Sabalenka’s team is the way she has improved as the tournament has gone on -- and, of course, her long-running comfort in New York.

“We can see that she has been improving as the tournament goes on,” Mirnyi said. “We’re excited. She certainly fits well with New York.”

With one match left, the message is straightforward: Be ready to help if needed, but let Sabalenka do what has carried her this far.

“We’re hopeful that there’s still one more fight in her left,” Mirnyi said. “And we’re going to be behind her 100%. If there’s any adjustments she needs to make or we can alter during the match, we’re going to be there for her and push all the way.”