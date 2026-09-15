The best moments and biggest takeaways from a memorable US Open

And with that, the US Open, and the Grand Slam season, is in the books.

It was a thrilling two weeks in New York, culminating in Elena Rybakina defeating Aryna Sabalenka to win her second major of the season, and third of her career. Rybakina had the most productive two weeks of the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season, securing the No. 1 ranking for the first time, winning her first US Open and becoming the first singes player to qualify for the year-end WTA Finals.

But Rybakina's career-altering performance only tells part of the story. As we wrap up the Hard-Court Swing and shift our attention to Asia, we look back at the most notable moments from an eventful, and memorable, US Open.

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Star of the US Open

Elena Rybakina

It's incredible to think that, only three week ago -- which feels like an eternity ago, at this point -- there was some doubt as to whether Rybakina would even play the US Open, and what kind of condition she'd be in if she did.

She suffered a left ankle injury during her quarterfinal match in Cincinnati, didn't play for a week after, and found it painful to walk. And while there's always pressure and stakes during Slams, especially when a player is a contender, there was an increased amount for Rybakina at the US Open, with the world No. 1 ranking on the line.

Rybakina quickly eradicated all concerns about her health, winning her first four matches without dropping a set. Then in the quarterfinals, with the No. 1 ranking at play, she came from a set down to beat Zheng Qinwen (more on her below) and secure her spot atop the tour for the first time.

Rybakina followed that up with another come-from-behind win, this time against home favorite Coco Gauff in a fervently pro-Gauff Arthur Ashe Stadium, and won the title by knocking off two-time defending champion Sabalenka, again in three sets. Gauff had been arguably the hottest player in the world coming into that semifinal match, and Sabalenka was the the most dominant force at the tournament over the past three years, entering the final on a 20-match US Open winning streak.

To put the cherry on top of one of the sweetest weekends of her career, Rybakina officially earned her spot in Indian Wells.

Surprise Performance of the US Open

Zheng Qinwen

Zheng, who as recently as 2024 was an Australian Open finalist and Olympic gold medalist, came into the US Open ranked No. 121 in the PIF WTA Rankings, and had to qualify in New York for the first time in her career.

An afterthought when the tournament began, she began to get people's attention as the first week progressed. The former World No. 4 won her last qualifying match in three sets, then went on to win three more matches in three sets before upsetting eighth-seeded Iga Swiatek in the fourth round. Of her three main-draw wins, two came from 5-0 down -- first against Madison Keys, who she trailed 5-0 in the third, and then against Swiatek, who led 5-0 in the first.

Zheng became the first qualifier to reach the US Open quarterfinals since Emma Raducanu in 2021, and her run catapulted her 69 spots in the PIF WTA Rankings, to No. 52.

Best Comeback of the US Open

Zheng Qinwen d. Madison Keys, third round

Zheng's third-round escape was the best comeback of the tournament, and arguably the best comeback of the season.

Not only did Zheng come down from 5-0 in the decider, but she saved a match point down 5-1, on Keys' serve. Zheng saved it, broke for 5-2, then took the next five games to pull off the improbable victory. After Keys' forehand sailed just wide on Zheng's first match point, the 23-year-old collapsed to the ground in stunned disbelief.

Best Match of the US Open

Iva Jovic d. Alexandra Eala, third round

There was a buzz in Arthur Ashe Stadium that's a bit rare for so early in the tournament. But Jovic and Eala, two of the most promising and talented stars on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, had the fans on the edge of their seats for the vast majority of their three-hour duel, a match that seemed to test both their wills and their endurance.

The crowd was mostly behind Eala, but in the third set it seemed to be equally behind both players. The stellar shot-making, ferocious ball-striking and superb defense only seemed to get better as the back-and-forth deciding set wore on, with constant oohhhhhs and ahhhhhs echoing throughout the stadium during every extended rally, of which there were many.

It was Jovic who ultimately prevailed 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, coming from 4-2 down in the third.

"It took losing my earrings, falling literally flat out on the floor, cuts on my knees, mental breakdowns," Jovic said of the effort required to pull out the victory. "It took literally everything."

After Eala hit a forehand into the net on Jovic's second match point, the American fell to the ground. When she got up, Eala was on her side of the court, there to give her a hug. It was a perfect ending to one of the most captivating moments of the season.

Most Notable Career Achievement of the US Open

The career Grand Slam

Certainly Rybakina becoming the 30th World No. 1 in WTA history is of tremendous significance. But in doubles, Taylor Townsend completed the career Grand Slam with Katerina Siniakova, etching her place among the all-time greats.

It was a momentous week for Townsend on all fronts. In addition to her doubles title, she won over the adoring crowds with her custom fits and raw, hilarious on-court interviews. She also made the fourth round in singles for the second consecutive year, knocking off seeded players Maja Chwalinska and Diana Shnaider.

Huge kudos to Siniakova, as well. She has now completed the career Grand Slam twice, after first doing so with Barbora Krejcikova. Hard to fathom.

Best Social Moment of the US Open

A dynamic tag team

Did you know that Linda Noskova is a massive WWE fan? 14-time world champion Charlotte Flair didn't know either, but when the wrestling legend found out, she flew from Florida to New York to meet and cheer on the Wimbledon champion.

Flair sat in Noskova's box for her second-round win over Lanlana Tararudee, then made one of the 21-year-old's childhood dreams come true. They discussed a potential tag team match in the ring, or maybe a doubles match. We can only hope for either.

Best Outfit of the US Open

Naomi Osaka

Osaka gets the nod here, as she tends to do. The four-time Grand Slam champion channeled her inner Allen Iverson, wearing a custom all-white gown featuring press clippings of her career achievements. She completed the ensemble with a red sweatband on her left arm and a black sleeve on her right arm.

Honorable mention goes to Townsend, who unveiled a custom US Open kit created by celebrity stylist J. Bolin. And it's no coincidence who she drew inspiration from.

"Now I see why Naomi be doing this," she said after beating Taylah Preston in the second round. "It's a flex when you can walk out feeling fire like this. I might be doing this more. I'm gonna take a page out of her book."

Best Under the Radar Story of the US Open

From the big screen to the Grandstand

When she was just 12 years old, Thea Frodin played Serena Williams' tennis double in the Oscar-winning blockbuster "King Richard." Five years later, she earned a US Open wild card after winning the USTA Billie Jean King Girls' 18s National Championship. Her reward? A first-round date with eventual champion Rybakina.

On the biggest stage, Frodin showed poise and ability in her 6-3, 6-2 loss to Rybakina in the Grandstand, and she seemed to really treasure the moment. A very bright future awaits.