Rankings Watch: Jovic, Quevedo up to new highs; Podoroska soars 117 places

The hard-court swing concluded last week with two Latin American events: the Guadalajara WTA 500 and Sao Paulo WTA 250.

Iva Jovic, the youngest player in the Top 50, successfully defended her Guadalajara title for her second career WTA crown. The 18-year-old beat former Mexican-event champions Zeynep Sonmez, Magdalena Frech and Cristina Bucsa before defeating reigning Austin champion Peyton Stearns in the final. It was the third all-American WTA final of 2026, after Stearns beat Taylor Townsend in Austin and Coco Gauff defeated Jessica Pegula in Cincinnati.

Ranked No. 73 when she won Guadalajara last year, Jovic rises three spots to a career-high No. 13 in the latest PIF WTA Rankings. Stearns, a finalist at WTA 500 level for the first time, jumps 24 places from No. 60 to No. 36.

For the second straight year, Sao Paulo crowned a young first-time champion. Spain’s Kaitlin Quevedo, 20, was playing just her eighth tour-level main draw and had never advanced beyond the second round. Her previous best result was a WTA 125 final in Targu Mures last month.

Quevedo first entered the Top 100 in July. Her title run in Sao Paulo sends her up 32 places, from No. 105 to a career-high No. 73.

In the final, Quevedo defeated fellow first-time finalist Nadia Podoroska, in only the second all-first-time-finalist title match of 2026 after Kristina Liutova beat Darja Vidmanova in Memphis. Podoroska reached the final with a semifinal upset of Paula Badosa, ending an 0-4 record in tour-level semifinals. She was the first Argentinian to make a WTA final since Paula Ormaechea in Bogota in 2013.

The result continues a sharp comeback for Podoroska, who missed 14 months with a hip injury and returned unranked in March. After winning a W15 in Madrid in April and a W35 in San Gregorio in June, she reached the second round of the US Open and now rises 117 spots, from No. 317 to No. 200.

Pigato, Burel, De Stefano boosted by WTA 125 trophies

Three WTA 125 tournaments took place last week -- in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal on hard courts and in Valencia, Spain and in Ljubljana, Slovenia on clay.

In Caldas da Rainha, Italy’s Lisa Pigato won her second WTA 125 title of the season, following her clay-court victory in Madrid in April. The 23-year-old defeated 2025 runner-up Gabriela Knutson 6-4, 6-2 in the final and rises 24 places, from No. 137 to a career-high No. 113.

Knutson finished runner-up in Caldas da Rainha for the second straight year, but continues to build on a strong stretch. The 29-year-old Czech is 11-3 since the start of August, a run that includes a Warsaw WTA 125 final and her first Grand Slam main-draw appearance at the US Open. She remains at No. 163.

Italy’s Samira De Stefano captured the Ljubljana title, her fourth trophy of the season across all levels. The 22-year-old had never previously gone beyond the first round at WTA 125 level or higher, but defeated former Top 50 players Arantxa Rus and Mona Barthel and saved a match point to beat Alice Tubello in the quarterfinals.

De Stefano rises 64 places from No. 257 to make her Top 200 debut at No. 193. Barthel, meanwhile, climbs 34 spots to No. 183 after reaching her first WTA 125 final since Chicago in 2018.

In Valencia, former No. 42 Clara Burel won her second WTA 125 title, following Angers in 2023, with a 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 win over Spain’s Alicia Herrero Linana in the final.

After more than a year out with an ACL injury, Burel returned unranked in April. She now jumps 83 places, from No. 301 to No. 218, and is closing in on the Top 200. Herrero Linana rises 40 spots, from No. 263 to a career-high No. 223, after making her first WTA 125 final.

Other notable rankings movements

Cristina Bucsa, +9 to No. 35: In 2026, Bucsa has been Mexico-maxxing. The Spaniard won her first WTA title in Merida in February, and reached her first semifinal since then in Guadalajara last week. Her 2026 record in Mexico is 9-2; outside Mexico, she's just 5-15, albeit the latter numbers have been affected by a wrist injury she struggled with over the summer.

Liudmila Samsonova, +13 to No. 37: The former No. 12 continued her resurgence in the second half of 2026 by upsetting No. 10 Marta Kostyuk (against whom she is now 4-0 overall) to reach the Guadalajara semifinals. The last time Samsonova had either scored a Top 10 win or made a semifinal had been 15 months previously at Berlin 2025, where she defeated Jessica Pegula in the second round.

Magdalena Frech, +12 to No. 45: Frech, the 2024 Guadalajara champion and 2026 Merida runner-up, thrived in Mexico again. She made the Guadalajara quarterfinals last week and returns to the Top 50 as a result.

Paula Badosa, +13 to No. 57: The former No. 2 reached her first tour-level hard-court semifinal since the 2025 Australian Open in Sao Paulo last week.

Alina Charaeva, +12 to No. 121: Charaeva reached her second WTA quarterfinal in the past three months in Sao Paulo, claiming the honors in the first ever all-Armenian tour-level match along the way (over Elina Avanesyan in the second round).

Sloane Stephens, +34 to No. 135: Former No. 3 Stephens reached the Guadalajara quarterfinals -- her first quarterfinal showing at WTA 500 level or above since the same tournament in 2022.

Teodora Kostovic, +27 to No. 159: The 19-year-old Serb reached the first tour-level quarterfinal of her career in Sao Paulo.

Anna Siskova, +35 to No. 161: Siskova claimed the biggest title of her career to date at last week's Le Neubourg W75, a title run that included a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 semifinal win from six match points down over top seed Veronika Podrez. The 25-year-old Czech -- who is the daughter of former No. 58 Katerina Kroupova -- is up to a new career high.

Mia Pohankova, +21 to No. 212: The 2025 Wimbledon junior champion reached her first WTA 125 semifinal last week in Caldas da Rainha after scoring her fifth career Top 100 win over top seed Sinja Kraus in the first round. Pohankova, 17, is up to a new career high.

Noemi Basiletti, +31 to No. 246: The 20-year-old Italian reached the Ljubljana WTA 125 semifinals, extending her winning streak to eight after winning the Koksijde W75 in August. Basiletti -- who also made the second round of Rome in May, having begun that tournament as a qualifying wild card -- is up to a new career high.

Yasmine Kabbaj, +31 to No. 258: In May, Kabbaj was a point away from becoming the first ever Moroccan WTA semifinalist as a wild card in Rabat, only to be denied by Jil Teichmann in a 3-hour, 7-minute heartbreaker. The San Diego University alumna has continued to build on her quarterfinal run, though -- last week, she reached her first WTA 125 semifinal in Valencia. The 22-year-old climbs to a new career high.

Joelle Steur, +51 to No. 279: A former Top 50 junior, Steur has compiled a 40-18 record in 2026, including her first career WTA 125 semifinal run as a qualifier in Valencia last week. The 22-year-old German makes her Top 300 debut this week.

Nauhany Vitoria Leme Da Silva, +119 to No. 541: Last year, Leme Da Silva became the first 2010-born player to win a WTA main-draw match as a wild card in Sao Paulo. The 16-year-old Brazilian repeated the feat this year with a three-set win over former Charleston champion Astra Sharma to make the second round, and vaults to a new career high.