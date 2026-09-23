By the Numbers: Chwalinska's 59-minute run to Singapore quarterfinals

No. 5 seed Maja Chwalinska needed just 59 minutes to end Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova's challenge and advance to the quarterfinals of the WTA Singapore Tennis Open on Wednesday.

The Pole dominated from the outset, winning 6-0, 6-1 to reach the last eight without dropping a set at the WTA 500 tournament.

Into the quarterfinals 🔥



Maja Chwalinska goes through in Singapore, taking it out in her match against Oliynkova.#SgTennisOpen pic.twitter.com/n9GWTyYXdJ — wta (@WTA) September 23, 2026

Here are some of the key numbers from Chwalinska's victory:

2: Chwalinska's number of wins over Oliynykova in as many career matches. She also defeated the Ukrainian at the WTA 125 event in Florianopolis earlier this year.

3: The number of WTA-level quarterfinals Chwalinska has now reached in her career. She earlier reached the last eight at Cluj-Napoca and at Roland-Garros (eventual runner-up), both in 2026

6: The number of break points Chwalinska converted from eight opportunities. Oliynykova had just one break-point chance in the match and converted it in the second set.

6: The number of Chwalinska's career wins over Top 50 opponents on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. Her most recent came against then-No. 38 Cristina Bucsa in Cincinnati in 2026. During her run to the Roland-Garros final, she defeated four Top 50 players - No. 21 Elise Mertens, No. 49 Maria Sakkari, No. 24 Anna Kalinskaya and No. 23 Diana Shnaider.

7: The number of unforced errors Chwalinska made in the match, matching Oliynykova's total of winners. Chwalinska hit 10 winners, while the Ukrainian committed 33 unforced errors.

8: The number of points Chwalinska lost in the opening set as she raced through it 6-0. She dropped just 20 points in the entire match.

The Pole will next face Mertens, who advanced to the quarterfinals when two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova withdrew from their second-round match due to a lower back injury.

Wednesday's match will be the second meeting between Chwalinska and Mertens. Chwalinska won their first encounter in the second round of the French Open earlier this year, prevailing in straight sets.