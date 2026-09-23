WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Match Reaction

By the Numbers: Chwalinska's 59-minute run to Singapore quarterfinals

Match Reaction
1m read 23 Sep 2026 3h ago
Maja Chwalinska, Singapore 2026

No. 5 seed Maja Chwalinska needed just 59 minutes to end Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova's challenge and advance to the quarterfinals of the WTA Singapore Tennis Open on Wednesday.

The Pole dominated from the outset, winning 6-0, 6-1 to reach the last eight without dropping a set at the WTA 500 tournament.

Here are some of the key numbers from Chwalinska's victory:

2: Chwalinska's number of wins over Oliynykova in as many career matches. She also defeated the Ukrainian at the WTA 125 event in Florianopolis earlier this year.

3: The number of WTA-level quarterfinals Chwalinska has now reached in her career. She earlier reached the last eight at Cluj-Napoca and at Roland-Garros (eventual runner-up), both in 2026

6: The number of break points Chwalinska converted from eight opportunities. Oliynykova had just one break-point chance in the match and converted it in the second set.

6: The number of Chwalinska's career wins over Top 50 opponents on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. Her most recent came against then-No. 38 Cristina Bucsa in Cincinnati in 2026. During her run to the Roland-Garros final, she defeated four Top 50 players - No. 21 Elise Mertens, No. 49 Maria Sakkari, No. 24 Anna Kalinskaya and No. 23 Diana Shnaider.

7: The number of unforced errors Chwalinska made in the match, matching Oliynykova's total of winners. Chwalinska hit 10 winners, while the Ukrainian committed 33 unforced errors.

8: The number of points Chwalinska lost in the opening set as she raced through it 6-0. She dropped just 20 points in the entire match.

The Pole will next face Mertens, who advanced to the quarterfinals when two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova withdrew from their second-round match due to a lower back injury.

Wednesday's match will be the second meeting between Chwalinska and Mertens. Chwalinska won their first encounter in the second round of the French Open earlier this year, prevailing in straight sets.

WTA Staff

Suggested Video

Related Articles

View All
Register to view analysis
iva jovic guadalajara 2026

Week in Review: Jovic goes back to back and a first-time champion

4m read
20h ago
Match Reaction

Back, Ku, Park complete Korean sweep, tie 42-year record in Seoul

3m read
1d ago
Back Dayeon, Seoul 2026
Social Buzz

'Waiting for a miracle': Veornika Kudermetova announces pregnancy

2m read
10h ago
Elise_Mertens_Veronika_Kudermetova_-_WTA_Finals_Riyadh_2025_-_Day_8-DSC_2952