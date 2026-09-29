One result at a time, Aryna Sabalenka keeps ending up at the WTA Finals

In late March, Aryna Sabalenka stood at the trophy presentation in Miami looking virtually untouched at the summit of the women’s game. She had just outlasted Coco Gauff in a physical three-set final to complete the Sunshine Double and defend her title. The victory placed her on a short list of players to sweep Indian Wells and Miami in the same season.

Only five women had done it before, which mattered to Sabalenka because, as she put it, her goal has always been “to put my name in the history.”

But the significance of her spring success was not confined to the trophy. Against Gauff, Sabalenka surrendered the second set and had to contend with fan noise that briefly drew her ire. But she broke to open the third and took charge from there.

“I’m super happy how well I handled my emotions,” Sabalenka said. “How well I stayed focused from the very beginning till the very end.”

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That ability to negotiate the less orderly parts of a match, then move on, has been a recurring feature of Sabalenka’s rise. Across the calendar, it has produced a steady accumulation of deep runs, victories and ranking points.

On Tuesday, those results carried Sabalenka into the WTA Finals field for a sixth consecutive year, the longest active streak on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

Aryna Sabalenka has unfinished business at the WTA Finals

"All the hard work, dedication, discipline and consistency really led me to this crazy number," Sabalenka said to wtatennis.com. "I'm super excited to to be back at the WTA Finals, and I'm ready for the last push of the season."

Even with the recent setbacks, Sabalenka’s numbers remain among the season’s best. She leads the tour with 19 Grand Slam match-wins and is third, just behind Jessica Pegula and Rybakina for the most main-draw victories with 46. Her 41 straight-set wins are nine more than Mirra Andreeva’s second-place total.

The US Open put the joy back in the job

The change at the top of the PIF WTA Rankings had been coming for much of the summer. Sabalenka’s 99-week stay at No. 1 left her with a vast body of results to defend, while a handful of players, including Rybakina, had more room to add points and narrow the gap.

Along the way, Sabalenka reached two quarterfinals in three clay-court events and lost to Naomi Osaka in the Wimbledon Round of 16. She then arrived at the US Open as the two-time defending champion. She made the final in New York, but the No. 1 ranking was no longer hers to win or lose by then. Rybakina had secured it before they met for the title.

Rybakina won that final, adding the US Open to victories over Sabalenka in the 2025 WTA Finals championship match and this year’s Australian Open final.

The result, on the surface anyway, was another setback in a season that had become more physically and mentally taxing than Sabalenka wanted it to be. But New York also marked a return to something she felt had been missing during the middle of the year: the pleasure of playing and competing.

"I'm really excited to play the last, probably, three events of the year," Sabalenka said during her pre-tournament press conference in Beijing. "At the US Open, it was kind of the moment when I started to feel healthier and stronger. I really enjoyed playing tennis. I got back to my mindset. Physically I got better.

"When you physically can rely on your body, it really feels like a relief. You feel better to go out there and fight. I really enjoyed fighting again. That was the biggest click, and mentally it makes me strong again."

That renewed feeling comes at a useful moment. The Grand Slams are over, but Sabalenka is still playing for plenty -- beginning later this week in Beijing and culminating with another WTA Finals appearance.

Unfinished business at the WTA Finals

Sabalenka has a 12-9 record across five previous WTA Finals appearances, with two trips to the championship match.

In 2022, she defeated the world’s top three players -- Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Pegula -- before Caroline Garcia stopped her in the final. Last year in Riyadh, Rybakina beat Sabalenka in straight sets for the title.

Sabalenka did not try to explain away that result. “Elena, you were definitely a better player today,” she said during the trophy presentation. “You literally smashed me out of the court.”

Now, with another qualification secured, Sabalenka returns to an event where she has come close but has yet to leave with the trophy.

"I love being in L.A. and Palm Springs is beautiful," Sabalenka said. "Being in the United States I usually enjoy a lot so I'm pretty excited to come back and hopefully it will go the same way as Indian Wells in March."

But first, it’s on to Beijing

Sabalenka begins the China swing in Beijing, where she has reached the quarterfinals in three of her four previous appearances. The No. 2 seed received a first-round bye in the 96-player draw and will open against either Anna Bondar or Renata Zarazua.

No. 7 seed Karolina Muchova is her projected quarterfinal opponent, with former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka also in that section of the draw. A semifinal could bring Roland Garros winner Andreeva or Wimbledon titlist Linda Noskova.

The China Open also gives Sabalenka another chance to add to a formidable record at the season’s biggest events. She is 40-8 across Grand Slams and WTA 1000 main draws in 2026, including a 19-4 mark at the majors with runs to the Australian Open and US Open finals. She is 21-4 at the WTA 1000 level after winning Indian Wells and Miami.

Sabalenka did not play the China Open last year, limiting her Asian swing to Wuhan as she managed her body through the end of the season. After Beijing, she will travel nearly 700 miles southwest to Wuhan, where she is 20-1 and a three-time champion.

"Getting to China last year, I had to only keep one tournament because I wasn't physically ready to play, barely making it to the end of the season," Sabalenka said. "This time I feel because I didn't play that many matches, I feel fresh. I'm excited to play."