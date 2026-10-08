Shnaider, Cirstea, Eala, Paolini headline Hong Kong field

Top 20 players Diana Shnaider, Sorana Cirstea, Alexandra Eala and Jasmine Paolini will headline the field at next month's WTA 250 Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open, one of the final two tournaments on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz calendar before the WTA Finals.

They'll be joined by Top 50 players Leylah Fernandez, Ann Li, Maria Sakkari, Cristina Bucsa, Talia Gibson, Wang Xinyu, Liudmila Samsonova, Kimberly Birrell, Yuliia Starodubtseva, Daria Snigur, Oleksandra Oliynykova and Anhelina Kalinina.

Rounding out the direct entry list is Mayar Sherif, Zheng Qinwen, Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal, Zeynep Sonmez, Paula Badosa and Anna Bondar.

The first five main-draw alternates are Tereza Valentova, Camila Osorio, Viktorija Golubic, Maria Timofeeva and Alina Korneeva.

In addition to the 23 direct entrants, the 32-player singles draw includes four qualifiers, four wild cards and one special exempt spot. The top four seeds will get byes into the second round. The draw will be revealed on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Victoria Mboko, who has been out of action since June, is the defending champion in Hong Kong. She defeated Bucsa in a three-set final.

Shnaider won the tournament the year prior, defeating Boulter in the final, and Fernandez won it in 2023. Fernandez has also made the semifinals in Hong Kong in each of the last two years.

Played on outdoor hard courts at the Victoria Park Tennis Stadium, the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open dates back to 1980. After a 32-year hiatus -- minus one edition, in 1993 -- it returned to the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in 2014.

First-round action in Hong Kong will kick off on Monday, Nov. 2, and the tournament will run through Sunday, Nov. 8, when the singles and doubles finals will be played.

The WTA 250 Chennai Open will take place on the same days.

The WTA Finals at Indian Wells will get underway on Nov. 8, just as these tournaments are concluding.