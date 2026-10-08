Third time's the charm: Andreeva tops Alexandrova to reach Beijing semis

They say the third time is the charm, and that proved true for Mirra Andreeva on Thursday night as she earned her first win over No. 19 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) in 1 hour and 53 minutes to reach the Beijing semifinals for the first time.

Beijing: Scores | Order of play | Draws

Andreeva led 4-1 and served for the match at 5-3 in the second set, but Alexandrova mounted a late comeback to force a tiebreak. There, Andreeva fired a forehand winner to take a 3-2 lead, let out a roar and won five of the final six points to seal the victory.

"Even when I had an advantage in the second set leading 5-2, I felt like she was still pressuring me," Andreeva said in her post-match interview. "I felt like she was playing better and I didn't take my chances. I could have played more aggressive, but what a match this was. I'm super happy with how it went.

"She played unbelievable today, and I'm very happy to get my very first win against her."

Big win in Beijing 🔥 Mirra Andreeva defeats Alexandrova to secure her semifinal place in Beijing and move a step closer in the race to WTA Finals Indian Wells! #ChinaOpen https://t.co/4Ek6z3Duj3 — wta (@WTA) October 8, 2026

With the win, Andreeva improved to 1-2 against Alexandrova at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level after failing to win a set in their previous two meetings. She also became the youngest player to reach the China Open semifinals since Agnes Szavay in 2007.

The result sends Andreeva into her fourth career WTA 1000 semifinal. Since the format's introduction in 2009, only Coco Gauff (five) has reached more WTA 1000 semifinals as a teenager.

More to come...