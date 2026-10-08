WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Match Reaction

Third time's the charm: Andreeva tops Alexandrova to reach Beijing semis

Author: Noah Poser
Match Reaction
1m read 08 Oct 2026 1h ago
Mirra Andreeva, Beijing 2026
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

They say the third time is the charm, and that proved true for Mirra Andreeva on Thursday night as she earned her first win over No. 19 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) in 1 hour and 53 minutes to reach the Beijing semifinals for the first time.

Beijing: Scores | Order of play | Draws

Andreeva led 4-1 and served for the match at 5-3 in the second set, but Alexandrova mounted a late comeback to force a tiebreak. There, Andreeva fired a forehand winner to take a 3-2 lead, let out a roar and won five of the final six points to seal the victory.

"Even when I had an advantage in the second set leading 5-2, I felt like she was still pressuring me," Andreeva said in her post-match interview. "I felt like she was playing better and I didn't take my chances. I could have played more aggressive, but what a match this was. I'm super happy with how it went.

"She played unbelievable today, and I'm very happy to get my very first win against her."

With the win, Andreeva improved to 1-2 against Alexandrova at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level after failing to win a set in their previous two meetings. She also became the youngest player to reach the China Open semifinals since Agnes Szavay in 2007.

The result sends Andreeva into her fourth career WTA 1000 semifinal. Since the format's introduction in 2009, only Coco Gauff (five) has reached more WTA 1000 semifinals as a teenager.

More to come...

Suggested Video

Related Articles

View All
Match Reaction
Nikola Bartunkova, Beijing 2026

First WTA 1000 semifinal! Bartunkova beats Muchova in 67 minutes in Beijing

3m read
4h ago
Player Feature

Bartunkova’s year of growth continues to pay off with a semifinal run in Beijing

2m read
2d ago
Nikola Bartunkova, Beijing 2026
Match Reaction

Zheng powers into Beijing last eight with three-set win over Charaeva

2m read
1d ago
Zheng Qinwen, Beijing 2026