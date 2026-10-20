How Jessica Pegula’s discipline earned her another trip to the WTA Finals

By the time Jessica Pegula cracked the top 100 in 2019, at the age of 25, many of the players she competed against had already spent years establishing themselves among the best on tour. Pegula had arrived later than most, but she arrived with momentum, winning her first title that same season.

From there, the ascent was steady and, by the standards of a late start, remarkably quick. Within three years, a then-28-year-old Pegula had climbed to a career-high No. 3 and earned her first trip to the WTA Finals, a rise that turned a late start into a defining part of her story rather than a limitation.

Now, four years on from that first appearance, the current World No. 4 remains among the game’s best, and she is preparing for a fifth consecutive WTA Finals, this time at Indian Wells.

For Pegula, the streak is something she is still wrapping her head around. Making the year-end finals five years in a row is “pretty crazy,” she told wtatennis.com in Wuhan, and it is a run she admits she never imagined was possible. To her, it stands as proof “that things can change, you can really improve as a player mentally, physically, on court.”

She points to the mental strength it took to handle the ups and downs of each season, along with her ability to stay healthy and put herself in position to win a lot of matches year after year.

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“It’s an honor and definitely a huge achievement for me,” she said.

Pegula's rise on tour comes down to how her consistency. Early on in her career, it wasn't there. From 2011 to 2017 at the ITF/World Tennis level, Pegula amassed a 51.95% win rate per season (in seasons where she played at least 10 matches). She also never won an ITF/World Tennis title.

Since 2020 on the WTA Tour Driven by Merdedes-Benz, she's averaging a near 70% win rate. Every year since 2022 -- the year of her first WTA Finals -- she's won at least one title with multiple the past four seasons. Pegula's current 2026 record of 50-14 (78.1%) is her career best winning percentage in a single season to date.

"Making WTA finals is all about consistency," Pegula said. "To be honest, I'm pretty shocked that it's my fifth year. In the past, I was not a consistent player at all coming up in the in tournaments when I started playing pros. Even when I was starting to do better in the pros, I always felt like my consistency was my worst trait."

Now her consistency is her best trait, particularly over the past year. From the 2025 US Open to her Dubai title in February, she advanced to seven straight semifinals.

WTA Finals Indian Wells bound ✈️ @JPegula has secured her spot on #TheUltimateStage! Get your tickets to see Jessica 🔗 https://t.co/Q9saXxEdt1 https://t.co/4PNlmUIxHP — wta (@WTA) October 14, 2026

Her next three tournaments brought more of the same, with quarterfinal runs at both Sunshine Double events and a second straight title in Charleston, stretching her streak to 10 consecutive tournaments of at least reaching the last eight.

Pegula also finished runner-up in Cincinnati, Berlin and Washington, reached the semifinals at the US Open for the second year in a row and made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and Rome.

"I was really happy with my overall level throughout the year, and when I did have any sort of dips, I was able to bounce back really strong," Pegula said. "You're gonna have some bad losses and some bad swings sometimes, but it's always about how you can bounce back and not let that affect you.

"I did that really well at certain points during the year where maybe I felt like I wasn't playing great or I lost a tough match, I was able to kind of go and have a pretty good result pretty soon after, and I think that's one of my strengths."

With her proven track record, Pegula has established herself among the tour’s best eight players. She returns to the year-end event having advanced out of the round robin stage twice, reaching the final in 2023 and the semifinals in 2025.

Her best finish at Indian Wells has been the quarterfinals, which she has reached twice, but with a different format and the chance to compete on home soil, Pegula is ready to return.

“Being able to stay in my home country, I’m always going to appreciate that,” Pegula said.

Indian Wells holds a special place for her, both because she has had good results there and because she feels the fan base is great not just for Americans but for all the players, which she expects to make for a terrific atmosphere.

“I’ve experienced a lot of different places,” she said, “but I’m excited to be back in Indian Wells because it’s such a great tennis town.”