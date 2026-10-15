Career-best win sends Chwalinska into the Wuhan Open quarterfinals

French Open runner-up and No. 16 seed Maja Chwalinska scored the biggest win of her career by ranking, upsetting world No. 11 Iva Jovic in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals at the Dongfeng • Voyah Wuhan Open.

In a matchup between two of the season's breakout stars, Chwalinska earned the decisive break in the ninth game of the first set before holding serve to take it 6-4.

With the opening set under her belt, Chwalinska dominated the second as the errors mounted for the 10th seeded Jovic. After the pair traded holds to start the set, the Pole won five consecutive games to complete the victory in 1 hour and 49 minutes.

Continues her run 💪 Maja Chwalinska makes it to the quarterfinals in Wuhan, defeating Jovic 6-4, 6-1. #dongfengvoyahwuhanopen https://t.co/lkSVnt2chB — wta (@WTA) October 15, 2026

Chwalinska was the more consistent player on the day, hitting 17 winners against 15 unforced errors. Jovic struck 23 winners but committed 31 unforced errors.

"I think it was quite a solid match from my side," Chwalinska said in her post-match press conference. "Iva is an amazing player. I knew that I needed to play my best game to get a win today.

"I think we had many very challenging rallies and it was a very physical match, I think, even though the score maybe doesn't show it, but it was definitely a very hard match. Yeah, very happy about the performance."

'Definitely a moment to appreciate for sure'

Reaching the last eight in Wuhan is another milestone for Chwalinska in what has been her most successful season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz so far, something which she acknowledges and appreciates.

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"It has been a great year for me for sure," Chwalinska told the media. "Very unforgettable year. Last year I was in a different position for sure. I was probably preparing for South American clay courts tournaments at the end of the year and now here I am, so very happy, very grateful for that.

"Actually, I talked with my physio today, who is also the physio of our Billie Jean King Cup team. And we talked, I think, in April when we had a tie in Poland. I was maybe 120 [in the rankings]. You know, I'm just not feeling like I fulfilled my potential and I'm getting old. And he's here with me now, and I'm probably going to be top 20. So, it's definitely a moment to appreciate for sure."

Sakkari next; H2H tied at 1-1

She'll next face Maria Sakkari in the last eight. The Greek defeated wild card Mia Pohankova 6-1, 6-4 in another third-round match Thursday.

Look what it means 🔥 @mariasakkari defeats Pohankova 6-1, 6-4 in and advances to the quarterfinals in Wuhan. #dongfengvoyahwuhanopen https://t.co/HUmX599eR6 — wta (@WTA) October 15, 2026

This will be the third career meeting between the two players. Sakkari won the pair's first meeting in the qualifying rounds in Rome last year, prevailing in three sets. Chwalinska gained revenge with a three-set victory over Sakkari n the third round of the French Open this year.

"It was an extremely hard match," Chwalinska said while reflecting on their meeting in Paris. "I remember that I was struggling physically. It was very hot, and Maria played amazing in the first set. I remember that. I didn't basically have any chance. So I'm expecting a very tough match again. I know I repeat myself, but I really think that it's just how the tennis is. You need to be prepared all the time to give your best. So I'm definitely expecting a battle."