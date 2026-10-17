Elina Svitolina secures seventh singles spot for WTA Finals Indian Wells, one place remains

Svitolina will make her fourth WTA Finals appearance, and her first since 2019.

She won the title without losing a match in 2018 and reached the final in 2019.

First mother to qualify in singles for the WTA Finals since Kim Clijsters in 2010.

Tickets are available here for this year’s WTA Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The WTA on Saturday announced Elina Svitolina has qualified for the WTA Finals Indian Wells, returning to tennis' ultimate stage for the first time since 2019.

Svitolina will make her fourth WTA Finals appearance after winning the title without losing a match in 2018 and reaching the final again in 2019.

Svitolina is the first mother to qualify for the WTA Finals singles field in more than 15 years and will look to match Kim Clijsters, who won the title in 2010.

Svitolina becomes the seventh singles player to qualify for the WTA Finals, leaving one spot available. The 32-year-old will join PIF WTA World No. 1 Elena Rybakina, Indian Wells and Miami champion Aryna Sabalenka, Roland-Garros winner Mirra Andreeva, Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova and Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in Indian Wells.

Svitolina’s two titles this season -- the WTA 250 ASB Classic in Auckland at the start of the year and the WTA 1000 Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome -- brought her career total to 20, fifth among active players, and helped her return to the WTA Finals for the first time in seven years. She also reached the final of the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Secure your seats for the WTA Finals After a season-long race, the world's top players converge in the California desert with the WTA's biggest title still to be won. Buy your tickets

Svitolina won the WTA Finals without losing a match in 2018, making her one of only 10 players to do so since the round-robin format returned in 2003.

The WTA Finals Indian Wells features the Top 8 singles and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20).

This showcases the world’s best singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy. The prestigious season-ending tournament celebrates the best of the WTA on and off the court, delivering an unrivalled fan experience that blends sport, entertainment, and culture.

Tickets are available here or this year's WTA Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, one of the sport's premier destinations and tournament locations.