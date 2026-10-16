Kartal’s comeback gathers pace with landmark run to Wuhan semifinals

After six months on the sidelines with a back injury that saw her ranking tumble from No. 54 to No. 170, Britain’s Sonay Kartal might have hoped to find some rhythm during her comeback, which began last month.

Instead, the 24-year-old finds herself in the semifinals of a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time after knocking out world No. 6 Elina Svitolina 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Dongfeng • Voyah Wuhan Open on Friday.

After the players split the first two sets, each winning 6-2, the third set went down to the wire. Both held serve through the first nine games, with neither facing a break point until the 10th. Kartal then earned her first break point of the set -- which was also a match point -- and converted it to seal a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 victory in 2 hours, 3 minutes.

The victory over Svitolina was Kartal's first against the Ukrainian in three meetings. It also extended her unbeaten record to 12-0 in 2026 in WTA-level main draws when she wins the first set.

"I'm very proud to get through that one," she said in her post-match press conference. "It was far from easy. I played at the very start of the year in Auckland. I know her pretty well, so I know that until the last point was played, I was never safe. I'm proud of the level that I managed to produce. And I'm very happy that I've been so consistent this week."

It was Kartal’s second career win over a top-10 opponent and sent her into just her second career WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz semifinal. At No. 170, she also became the third-lowest-ranked semifinalist at a WTA 1000 event since the format was introduced in 2009, behind only Sloane Stephens (Toronto 2017, No. 934) and Victoria Azarenka (Miami 2018, No. 186),

The story continues 🔥 Sonay Kartal defeats Svitolina 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 to move into the semifinals in Wuhan! #dongfengvoyahwuhanopen https://t.co/T9V3cl0ROk — wta (@WTA) October 16, 2026

"I think I'm just growing in confidence with every match that I'm playing"

Since returning to competition last month, Kartal has represented Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup and reached the third round in Beijing, where she defeated world No. 31 Wang Xinyu. She has continued that momentum in Wuhan, recording wins over world No. 48 Anhelina Kalinina, No. 9 seed Belinda Bencic and No. 15 seed Jasmine Paolini before overcoming Svitolina.

"I definitely did not think that I would find this level this fast," she said. "I think it's a bit of a surprise to me. I've had my best wins in my third tournament back. I did lose six months on the tour, but I don't feel like that when I'm playing on the court. So, for me, that's a big positive.

"I think now that I'm back, I'm just going to try and maintain this level and try and find my ceiling and see where I can get to in the next year or so."

"The biggest advice I received was don't rush it"

Kartal revealed that she had actually been ready to return in late August but chose to listen to the advice of those around her rather than rush her recovery.

“I was ready to get back kind of end of August time but I knew I was going to come back to these events," she added. "I had to try and replicate the environment of a match as best as you can in training. I don't think you can replicate it, but I didn't rush myself.

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“I've got a lot of tennis years left in me, so I took advice from a lot of other players who have had lengthy injuries. I just had a great physio down here and I just trusted in her and trusted in the team that when I would get back. I didn't know that I would get back to the level that I know I can do.”

The decision to be patient was not an easy one. Kartal acknowledged the the disappointment of missing some of the sport's biggest events, including her home Slam at Wimbledon, but said she had learned to trust her support team.

“I think the biggest advice I received was don't rush it," she said. "When you're playing an individual sport, you want to get back as quickly as you can for many reasons, financially and, I love playing in these atmospheres... but I had to trust the people around me. I know I have the best in the game and at the end of the day, they know what they're doing.

"I might be stubborn and want to try and push them, but ultimately I've got to sit back and listen. It's rare as a tennis player you get six months away, so I tried to make the most of it.”

Ostapenko awaits in the semifinals

Kartal will next face former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in Saturday's semifinals, with the pair tied 1-1 in their career meetings. Kartal won their encounter at Wimbledon in 2025, while Ostapenko prevailed at Eastbourne the same year.

"She hits a great big ball on a grass court so I'm hoping this court can slow down a little bit for me, but again, I know I'm in for a good battle," Kartal said looking ahead to the semifinal. She's been playing great this week. Once again, it's going to be another tough battle.

Ostapenko booked her place in the last four with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over No. 11 seed Diana Shnaider in the first quarterfinal of the day.

OUTSTANDING OSTAPENKO ⭐️ @JelenaOstapenk8 defeats Shnaider in straight sets and advances into the semifinals! #dongfengvoyahwuhanopen https://t.co/DYWpUwFFmN — wta (@WTA) October 16, 2026

"It was a great match,” Ostapenko said after her win. “I was down in the first set, but then I was fighting and found a way in the first set and then I think I played a really good second set."

Ostapenko is through to the Wuhan semifinals for the second time in her career, nine years after losing to Ash Barty at the same stage in 2017. She will be aiming to reach her fourth WTA 1000 final and win her first title at that level.

“I have great memories from Wuhan achieving semi-finals here and I remember I beat World No. 1 on the Center Court so I have great memories and also with the Chinese fans always like it's great to be here and to have a lot of support.”