Ashleigh Barty, Svetlana Kuznetsova on 2027 Hall of Fame ballot

Ashleigh Barty and Svetlana Kuznetsova have been announced as nominees for the International Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2027.

Barty is a 15-time WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz singles champion and 12-time doubles champion. That includes four Grand Slam titles, beginning with the 2018 US Open doubles title, alongside CoCo Vandeweghe. From there she won the 2019 French Open, Wimbledon in 2021 and the Australian Open in 2022.

The 30-year-old Australian also won the 2019 WTA Finals in Shenzhen.

Barty reached No. 1 in the PIF WTA Rankings earlier that summer, and spent 121 weeks at the top, including 114 consecutive weeks.

A two-time WTA Player of the Year (2019 and 2021), Barty retired in 2022 with a 305-102 singles record. This is her first year on the ballot.

Kuznetsova, 41, is on the ballot for the second time. Kuznetsova won 18 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz singles titles and 16 doubles titles during her 15-year career. That includes Grand Slam singles titles at the US Open in 2004 and Roland Garros in 2009. She also won a pair of Australian Open doubles titles, first with Alicia Molik in 2005 and then with Vera Zvonareva in 2012.

Kuznetsova, who reached career highs of No. 2 in singles and No. 3 in doubles, was also part of three Billie Jean King Cup championship teams.

"I am incredibly pleased that my achievements are still remembered and appreciated," Kuznetsova wrote on Instagram. "...To be in the Tennis Hall of Fame would be a great honor and joy for me!"

Also on the 2027 ballot is 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro, as well as four-time Paralympic gold medalist and 28-time major champion Shingo Kunieda, in the Wheelchair Tennis Category.

Fans can vote for their selections here, through Oct. 25. The top three vote-getters from the fan vote will have percentage points added to the results from the official voting group, which consists of journalists, tennis historians and Hall of Famers.

Nominees need at least 75 percent of the vote to get elected to the Hall of Fame.

The inductees will officially be announced later this fall.