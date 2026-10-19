Rankings Watch: Chwalinska makes Top 20 debut, Kartal vaults 121 places

The 2026 WTA 1000 season concluded last week with the 10th and final tournament at that level on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, the Dongfeng • Voyah Wuhan Open.

Roland Garros finalist Maja Chwalinska continued her sensational breakthrough season by lifting her first WTA trophy, a title run that included her first career Top 10 win (over Polish compatriot Iga Swiatek in the semifinals) and culminated in a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 final defeat of Sonay Kartal from a set and 2-0 down. The 2-hour, 43-minute final was the second-longest at WTA 1000 level this year, following Elina Svitolina's 2-hour, 49-minute triumph over Coco Gauff in Rome.

Champions Reel: How Maja Chwalinska won Wuhan 2026

Chwalinska became the fourth player to win the first title of her career at WTA 1000 level since the format's inception in 2009, following Naomi Osaka (Indian Wells 2018), Bianca Andreescu (Indian Wells 2019) and Victoria Mboko (Montréal 2025). She also became just the third player since 1990 to reach her first two career finals at Grand Slam and/or WTA 1000/Tier I level, following Anna Kournikova (Key Biscayne 1998, Hilton Head 1999) and Amélie Mauresmo (Berlin 1998, Australian Open 1999).

Chwalinska, who turned 25 years old the day before the Wuhan tournament started, jumps 11 places from No. 22 to make her Top 20 debut at No. 11 -- having started 2026 ranked No. 146. She becomes the fourth Polish player in the Open Era to reach the Top 20, following Agnieszka Radwanska, Swiatek and Magda Linette.

Kartal also enjoyed a remarkable tournament in Wuhan. In March, the Briton had just scored her fifth career Top 20 win over Madison Keys in Indian Wells when a back injury forced her to retire against Elena Rybakina in the fourth road -- then sidelined her for the next six months. Ranked No. 56 at the time, Kartal only returned to action a month ago in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals; entering Wuhan, the third event of her comeback, her position had slipped to No. 170.

Kartal's run to the final included a sixth Top 20 win, over Belinda Bencic, followed by a second career Top 10 win against Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals. Upsets of Jasmine Paolini and Jelena Ostapenko made it a quartet of victories over former Top 5 opponents, and made Kartal the lowest-ranked WTA 1000 or Tier I finalist in history (excluding the unranked Jennifer Capriati at Hilton Head 1990).

The 24-year-old's reward in the latest edition of the PIF WTA Rankings is a 121-place jump back into the Top 50 for the first time since February, landing at No. 49. Kartal is just five places behind the career high of No. 44 that she set in July 2025.

Ostapenko returns to Top 30; Li hits new career high

Wuhan's top two seeds were both felled in their opening second-round matches in three-set thrillers. Jelena Ostapenko saved three match points to oust Jessica Pegula, and a few hours later Ann Li closed out Aryna Sabalenka in a third-set tiebreak on her 10th match point.

Ostapenko went all the way to the semifinals, her second at WTA 1000 level in 2026, and the Latvian is bumped up 10 places this week from No. 34 to No. 24. Li, whose third career Top 10 win spearheaded a run to her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal, climbs six spots from No. 31 to a new career high of No. 25.

Pohankova, Guo boosted after strong showings as wild cards

Two players made stellar use of their Wuhan wild cards to reach the last 16 of a WTA 1000 event for the first time.

Seventeen-year-old Mia Pohankova, the 2025 Wimbledon junior champion, claimed a pair of Top 100 upsets over Anna Bondar and Wang Xiyu before falling to Maria Sakkari -- though despite that loss, Pohankova still has a winning 7-6 career record against Top 100 opposition. The Slovakian teenager soars 57 places from No. 202 to a new career high of No. 145 this week; she's now the fourth-highest ranked 2008-born player, behind Lilli Tagger (No. 57), Laura Samson (No. 116) and Emerson Jones (No. 134).

Reigning Wimbledon doubles champion Guo Hanyu has been making inroads into the singles tour over the past two years, qualifying for her first Grand Slam main draw at Roland Garros in May and hitting a career high of No. 156 as a result.

The Chinese 28-year-old scored a pair of remarkable victories in Wuhan. In the first round, she escaped Sorana Cirstea from 6-1, 4-0 down, saving triple match point to notch her first Top 20 win. Guo followed that by outlasting Katie Volynets in 3 hours and 4 minutes, the second-longest main-draw match of the tournament (behind Volynets' own 3-hour, 6-minute first-round win over Kimberly Birrell).

She returns to the Top 200 with a 51-place leap from No. 240 to No. 189.

Andreescu, Burel, Geerlings boosted by WTA 125 titles

Three WTA 125 tournaments took place last week -- on indoor hard courts in Rovereto, Italy and on clay in Lisbon, Portugal and Mallorca, Spain.

In Rovereto, the unseeded Bianca Andreescu claimed her biggest title since winning the 2019 US Open, coming from 4-1 down in the final to defeat 22-year-old Czech Dominika Salkova 7-6(2), 6-2. The Canadian also upset No. 1 seed Antonia Ruzic 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in a 3-hour, 24-minute second-round tilt.

Andreescu, who also won two World Tennis events in January and reached the Austin WTA 125 final in March, improved her overall 2026 record to 35-18, and rises 36 places from No. 168 to No. 132. Salkova moves up four to a new career high of No. 112.

Meanwhile, Poland's Martyna Kubka climbs 19 places to a new career high of No. 247 and Czechia's Lucie Havlickova is up 23 places to No. 181 after reaching the Rovereto semifinals.

In Lisbon, former No. 42 Clara Burel collected her second straight WTA 125 trophy following Valencia last month, extending her winning streak to 10 matches by defeating Leyre Romero Gormaz 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

The Frenchwoman returned from a 12-month layoff due an ACL injury in April, unranked, and lost her first four matches back -- but has compiled a 26-7 record since June and did not drop a set in Lisbon. Burel returns to the Top 200 this week, vaulting 58 places from No. 214 to No. 158, and Romero Gormaz climbs 10 spots to No. 129.

In Mallorca, No. 505-ranked wild card Ariana Geerlings swept through a remarkable title run on home soil without the loss of a set. Like Burel, Geerlings was sidelined for a year (between July 2025 and July 2026) due to an ACL injury, but the Spaniard has compiled a 29-5 record since her return.

Her run in Mallorca included a 7-6(4), 6-3 second-round upset of No. 1 seed Julia Grabher, her first Top 100 win, and a 6-2, 6-2 defeat of 18-year-old No. 2 seed Laura Samson in the final. Geerlings soars 204 places to No. 301 this week -- just 11 places beneath the career high of No. 290 she set just after getting injured in 2025 -- and Samson moves 12 spots to No. 116.

Meanwhile, former Roland Garros semifinalist Tamara Zidansek climbs 18 places to No. 143 and Malta's Francesca Curmi jumps 25 places to a new career high of No. 208 after making the Mallorca semifinals.

Other notable rankings movements

Ashlyn Krueger, +13 to No. 55: Krueger reached the third round of Wuhan as a lucky loser.

Yulia Putintseva, +13 to No. 66: Putintseva qualified and made the second round of Wuhan.

Kristina Liutova, +6 to No. 110: Sixteen-year-old Memphis champion Liutova extended her 2026 record to 40-6 by reaching the Edmond W100 final last week. The teenager's 6-1, 6-3 semifinal defeat of Renata Zarazua extended her unbeaten career record against Top 100 opposition to 4-0.

Sloane Stephens, +15 to No. 118: Former US Open champion Stephens claimed her first title at any level since Rouen 2024, and her first on the World Tennis circuit since the 2011 Reggio Emilia W50, at last week's Edmond W100. Stephens' run included a 6-2, 6-3 defeat of 36-year-old Madison Brengle in the second round -- the pair's first meeting since 2011 Estoril qualifying -- then a pair of wins over up-and-coming teenagers in the last two rounds. Stephens, 33, edged 17-year-old Julieta Pareja 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(5) in the semifinals then topped Liutova 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

Shi Han, +40 to No. 177: After qualifying for Beijing and taking eventual champion Zheng Qinwen to three sets in the first round, Shi continued her surge in Wuhan. The Chinese 21-year-old scored her first two Top 100 wins, over Peyton Stearns and Kamilla Rakhimova to qualify again -- then took out Alexandra Eala in the first round for a maiden Top 20 upset.

Kajsa Rinaldo Persson, +24 to No. 223: The 28-year-old Swede captured her second career W50 title last week in Québec City.

Julieta Pareja, +22 to No. 228: Former junior No. 1 Pareja is up to a new career high after making the Edmond W100 semifinals.

Ipek Oz, +49 to No. 271: Former No. 163 Oz backed up her run to the Heraklion W50 final two weeks ago by winning last week's Stara Zagora W50, the 27-year-old's first title at that level.

Dana Guzman, +67 to No. 462: University of Oklahoma engineering graduate Guzman upset Caroline Dolehide and top seed Tatjana Maria to make the Edmond W100 quarterfinals, the latter her maiden Top 100 win. The Peruvian 23-year-old climbs to a new career high.

Ena Shibahara, +94 to No. 492: After being sidelined by an elbow injury for four months this year, former No. 116 Shibahara picked up the title in the third tournament of her return, the Wagga Wagga W35 two weeks ago.

Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, +347 to No. 726: The Indian 17-year-old collected her first professional title two weeks ago at the W35 in Lagos, Portugal. A semifinalist at the 2025 Mumbai WTA 125, Rajeshwaran Revathi qualified in Lagos and came from 5-0 down in the first set to upset top seed Justina Mikulskyte 7-6(1), 6-1 in the first round.