Vote: Which was your favorite WTA 1000 title run of 2026?

The 2026 WTA 1000 season is in the books, with nine players crowned champions across 10 tournaments.

Four of those lifted a WTA 1000 trophy for the first time; five added to existing hauls at this level. From injury comebacks to surges in form, from home-soil glory to historic feats, each title run marked a riveting chapter in the WTA's year. But which was your favorite? Rewind through the champions' best points, then have your say below.

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1. Karolina Muchova, Doha

Champions Reel: How Karolina Muchova won Doha 2026

R1: d. Jaqueline Cristian 6-2, 6-3

R2: d. [Q] Tereza Valentova 6-1, 6-4

R3: d. Karolina Pliskova 5-2, ret.

QF: d. Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-4

SF: d. Maria Sakkari 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

F: d. [10] Victoria Mboko 6-4, 7-5

No. 14 seed Muchova snapped a title drought stretching back over six years to lift her second career trophy (following Seoul 2019), and the first at WTA 1000 level, at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open. It foreshadowed a career-best season for the Czech that's also included a second Grand Slam final appearance at Wimbledon and a third title in Bad Homburg. Muchova's defeat of Victoria Mboko in the final was the third of six Top 10 wins she has scored so far in 2026 -- her highest number in a single season.

2. Jessica Pegula, Dubai

Champions Reel: How Jessica Pegula won Dubai 2026

R1: bye

R2: d. [Q] Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-0

R3: d. [16] Iva Jovic 6-4, 6-2

QF: d. [12] Clara Tauson 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

SF: d. [2] Amanda Anisimova 1-6, 6-4, 6-3

F: d. [7] Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4

No. 4 seed Pegula won her fourth career WTA 1000 tournament at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, and her 10th title overall. The American claimed two of her seven Top 10 wins of 2026 so far en route to the trophy, including a comeback from 6-1, 2-0 down in the semifinals against Amanda Anisimova.

3. Aryna Sabalenka, Indian Wells

Champions Reel: How Aryna Sabalenka won Indian Wells 2026

R1: bye

R2: d. [Q] Himeno Sakatsume 6-4, 6-2

R3: d. Jaqueline Cristian 6-4, 6-1

R4: d. [16] Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4

QF: d. [10] Victoria Mboko 7-6(0), 6-4

SF: d. [14] Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-4

F: d. [3] Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(6)

After two previous losses in the BNP Paribas Open final in 2023 and 2025, No. 1 seed Sabalenka claimed her first Indian Wells title after saving one championship point in the final against Elena Rybakina -- avenging her loss to the Kazakhstani player in the Australian Open final. Sabalenka scored two of her seven Top 10 wins of 2026 so far en route to the trophy.

4. Aryna Sabalenka, Miami

Champions Reel: How Aryna Sabalenka won Miami 2026

R1: bye

R2: d. Ann Li 7-6(5), 6-4

R3: d. Caty McNally 6-4, 6-2

R4: d. [23] Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-4

QF: d. Hailey Baptiste 6-4, 6-4

SF: d. [3] Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-3

F: d. [4] Coco Gauff 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

No. 1 seed Sabalenka became the fifth woman in the Open Era to successfully complete the Sunshine Double after following her Indian Wells title by defending her Miami Open crown. She notched another pair of Top 10 wins along the way, and the two consecutive trophies spearheaded her third career-best 15-match winning streak.

5. Marta Kostyuk, Madrid

Champions Reel: How Marta Kostyuk won Madrid 2026

R1: bye

R2: d. Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-3

R3: d. [5] Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-4

R4: d. Caty McNally 6-2, 6-3

QF: d. [13] Linda Noskova 7-6(1), 6-0

SF: d. [LL] Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 1-6, 6-1

F: d. [9] Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 7-5

No. 26 seed Kostyuk compiled a 17-match clay-court winning streak, the longest at tour level this year, that included her first career WTA 1000 trophy at the Mutua Madrid Open. It also enabled the Ukrainian, who began the season at No. 26, to make her Top 10 debut in September. Kostyuk notched two of her eight Top 10 wins of 2026 so far in Madrid.

6. Elina Svitolina, Rome

Champions Reel: How Elina Svitolina won Rome 2026

R1: bye

R2: d. [Q] Noemi Basiletti 6-1, 6-3

R3: d. [32] Hailey Baptiste 6-1, 6-2

R4: d. [LL] Nikola Bartunkova 6-2, 6-3

QF: d. [2] Elena Rybakina 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

SF: d. [4] Iga Swiatek 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

F: d. [3] Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2

The Internazionali BNL d'Italia champion in 2017-18, No. 7 seed Svitolina reclaimed the Rome crown for a third time after an eight-year gap. The Ukrainian's battling run culminated in a trio of three-set victories over Top 5 opponents, including a 2-hour, 49-minute final defeat of Coco Gauff -- the longest WTA 1000 final of the season. Svitolina's fifth career WTA 1000 title was also her first since returning from maternity leave in 2023.

7. Iga Swiatek, Toronto

Champions Reel: How Iga Swiatek won Toronto 2026

R1: bye

R2: d. Sara Bejlek 6-0, 6-3

R3: d. Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-1

R4: d. [10] Marta Kostyuk 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

QF: d. [15] Diana Shnaider 6-2, 6-1

SF: d. [9] Elina Svitolina 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

F: d. [2] Elena Rybakina 6-2, 6-3

No. 7 seed Swiatek snapped a 13-month title drought to lift her first National Bank Open trophy -- meaning that of the 15 biggest tournaments (four majors, 10 WTA 1000s and the WTA Finals) currently on the WTA calendar, the Pole is now only missing three: the Australian Open, Dubai and Wuhan. Swiatek's run included two of her four Top 10 wins of 2026.

8. Coco Gauff, Cincinnati

Champions Reel: How Coco Gauff won Cincinnati 2026

R1: bye

R2: d. Liudmila Samsonova 2-6, 6-4, 6-1

R3: d. [28] Ann Li 6-1, 7-6(3)

R4: d. [22] Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 6-2

QF: d. [10] Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-2

SF: d. Sara Bejlek 6-4, 6-1

F: d. [3] Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-4

No. 4 seed Gauff claimed the Cincinnati Open crown for the second time (following her 2023 title), marking the first time that she has won a trophy at WTA 1000 level or above multiple times. Gauff's final defeat of Jessica Pegula was her fourth of five Top 10 victories so far this year, and marked the first all-American Cincinnati final since 1970.

9. Zheng Qinwen, Beijing

Champions Reel: How Zheng Qinwen won Beijing 2026

R1: d. [Q] Shi Han 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-2

R2: d. [15] Anna Kalinskaya 6-7(4), 6-4, 3-0 ret.

R3: d. [18] Marie Bouzkova 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-5

R4: d. Alina Charaeva 6-1, 2-6, 6-4

QF: d. [6] Elina Svitolina 6-3, 7-6(6)

SF: d. [13] Elise Mertens 7-5, 6-2

F: d. [4] Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-4

Ranked No. 54 but fresh off a run to the US Open quarterfinals as a qualifier, wild card Zheng became the China Open's first home champion with a battling run that included four three-setters and two Top 10 wins. It marked a spectacular return to form -- and to the Top 30 -- for Zheng, who underwent elbow surgery in July 2025 and whose ranking had slipped to No. 160 in June. She dropped 78 games en route to the title -- the second-most of any tour-level champion in the Open Era, only behind Madison Keys (who conceded 87 games on the way to the 2025 Australian Open title).

10. Maja Chwalinska, Wuhan

Champions Reel: How Maja Chwalinska won Wuhan 2026

R1: d. Mayar Sherif 6-3, 6-2

R2: d. Marie Bouzkova 1-6, 6-1, 6-1

R3: d. [10] Iva Jovic 6-4, 6-1

QF: d. Maria Sakkari 6-0, 3-6, 7-5

SF: d. [7] Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-1

F: d. Sonay Kartal 2-6, 6-4, 6-2

No. 16 seed Chwalinska's spectacular breakthrough season continued at the Dongfeng • Voyah Wuhan Open as the Pole became just the fourth player to win her maiden tour-level title at WTA 1000 level since the format's inception in 2009. Chwalinska, who started the year ranked No. 146 before becoming the first qualifier to reach the Roland Garros final in the Open Era, made her Top 20 debut following her Wuhan title run, which also included her first career Top 10 win -- over compatriot and childhood friend Iga Swiatek in the semifinals.