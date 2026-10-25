By the Numbers: Rybakina wins Ningbo Open for tour-leading fourth title of season

World No. 1 Elena Rybakina added another milestone to her standout 2026 season by defeating Canada's Leylah Fernandez in straight sets to win the BNB Ningbo Open title Sunday.

Rybakina needed just 1 hour, 16 minutes to defeat Fernandez 6-2, 6-2. She broke her opponent's serve twice in each set and did not drop her own serve throughout the final.

"Very happy and definitely for me, Ningbo is already a special place," Rybakina told the media after the win. "Last year, I started to play really well from this tournament and all the way, so hopefully it's going to give me more motivation and more good energy to continue this season and start the next one.

"I feel like I was getting better with each match this week and today it was a really solid performance from my side. I hope that next week I can continue as well."

Sealed in style 💫 The moment Elena Rybakina hit her 24th winner to clinch the #NingboOpen title. https://t.co/twaJLuNkOL — wta (@WTA) October 25, 2026

Here are some key numbers from Rybakina's victory:

3: This was Rybakina's third consecutive tour-level win over Fernandez. She now holds a 4-2 lead in their head-to-head series on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

4: This is Rybakina's fourth title of the season, the most by any player in 2026. Her other titles this year came at the Australian Open, Stuttgart and the US Open.

7: Ningbo is Rybakina's seventh WTA 500 title. Her most recent title at this level before Ningbo came on the clay courts of Stuttgart earlier this year.

8: Rybakina's winning streak in Ningbo. She also won the title in her only previous appearance at the tournament last year, defeating Mirra Andreeva in the final. It also marks the first time that she has defended a singles title in her career.

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15: Ningbo marked the 15th singles title of Rybakina's career. Nine of her 15 tour-level titles have come on hard courts.

28: The number of WTA singles finals that the Kazakh has reached in her career. From the last 15 of those, she has walked way with the title on 11 occasions, a stat she is happy about.

"I remember I was getting very upset, always losing in the finals and now it's going my way," she said. "Of course, I cannot expect it all the time. The final is the final and there is an opponent who wants to win as much as you. I hope I can continue this way all the way till my career finishes. For now, it's working and I'm really glad that it is going my way."

53: The win over Fernandez is her 53rd tour-level match win of the season, the most on tour. Mirra Andreeva and Jessica Pegula are tied for second with 50 wins each.