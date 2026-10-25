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Match Reaction

Siniakova ends title drought with dominant Japan Open victory

Author: Haresh Ramchandani
Match Reaction
1m read 25 Oct 2026 10h ago
Katerina Siniakova, Osaka 2026

Katerina Siniakova needed just 64 minutes to defeat Ashlyn Krueger in straight sets and capture the Japan Open title in Osaka on Sunday.

After taking a 2-1 lead in the opening set, Siniakova won 10 consecutive games to seal a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory and claim her sixth career singles title on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

The Czech, currently the world's top-ranked doubles player, finished with a winner-to-unforced-error ratio of 0.84, hitting 16 winners and committing 19 unforced errors. Krueger, playing in her third tour-level final, recorded a ratio of 0.29, with 10 winners and 34 unforced errors.

"I played a very good match," Siniakova said after the match. "I don't remember when I played so well. Everything was going my way, so I really enjoyed it. I had a lot of confidence. I'm just really proud of how I played.

"Tomorrow I'm traveling to Guangzhou and then the finals in the Indian Bowl. So we have a few more weeks left. But I'm looking forward to it."

The victory capped a memorable week for Siniakova, who defeated No. 2 seed Peyton Stearns, Magda Linette, Mary Stoiana and No. 8 seed Katie Boulter en route to the title, dropping just one set. It was her first singles title since winning in Nanchang in 2023.

The win improved Siniakova's record in WTA finals to 6-5, while Krueger, who won the Japan Open in 2023, fell to 1-2 in tour-level finals.

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The American defeated No. 6 seed Janice Tjen, Lanlana Tararudee, No. 4 seed Talia Gibson and No. 1 seed Ann Li during the week to reach her first tour-level final of the season.

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