Eala passes Stojsavljevic test in Tokyo; Chwalinska, Bencic withdraw

In a first-round meeting of former US Open junior champions at the Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis, No. 8 seed Alexandra Eala's experience told as she eased past 17-year-old wild card Mika Stojsavljevic 6-1, 6-2 in just 75 minutes.

Eala claimed the girls' title at Flushing Meadows in 2022, two years before Stojsavljevic lifted the trophy in 2024, and is four years senior to the Briton at 21 years old. She delivered a composed, mature performance to keep control of the scoreboard, despite Stojsavljevic's firepower.

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Stojsavljevic made her WTA main-draw debut as a wild card in Tokyo two years ago, and impressed as she stretched Moyuka Uchijima to a 6-4, 6-7(7), 7-6(6) scoreline in her first-round loss.

However, she has yet to win another set in four subsequent tour-level main draws. The World No. 411 used her easy power off the ground to rack up plenty of highlight-reel shots -- 24 winners in total, compared to Eala's eight -- but she was unable to find any consistency with her big hitting, tallying 41 unforced errors as well.

Meanwhile, Eala played a watertight match which featured impeccable serving. The Filipina landed 68% of her first deliveries and won 72% of those points; she faced break points in only one game, the second of the second set, but swiftly got out of that 0-40 hole with two service winners and a one-two punch.

Eala will next face Singapore finalist Talia Gibson, who came through an all-Australian derby over qualifier Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 7-5. Gibson powered through the first eight games in a row, but had work hard to hold off the former World No. 8 in the second set.

No. 2 seed Maja Chwalinska and No. 4 seed Belinda Bencic were both forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury. Chwalinska, who captured her first career WTA title in Wuhan two weeks ago, pulled out with a left thigh injury.

Australia's Kimberly Birrell, who won her first title in Seoul last month, replaces her in the main draw as a lucky loser with a first-round bye. Birrell will face qualifier Alycia Parks in the second round; the American saved three set points in the second set to defeat Wang Xinyu 6-1, 7-6(7).

Defending champion Bencic cited a right ankle injury for her withdrawal. As this took place after the start of Monday's last singles match, she will be replaced in the draw by the highest-ranked lucky loser who signs in on Tuesday.