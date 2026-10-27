Yastremska saves five match points again, beats friend Volynets in Guangzhou

History has a funny way of repeating itself, and Dayana Yastremska experienced that firsthand.

Just days after saving five match points in her first-round qualifying match, Yastremska again escaped five match points to defeat No. 8 seed and close friend Katie Volynets 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (7) in 2 hours, 44 minutes Tuesday in Guangzhou.

Guangzhou: Scores | Order of play | Draws

"It was a thriller. It was a crazy match today," Yastremska told reporters. "Katie is my friend. We are good friends and it's really tough to play against her. Huge respect to her. I just tried to enjoy it. I didn't think about the score, about anything. I just wanted to fight until the end."

And fight until the end she did.

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The Ukrainian captured the opening set before a second-set dip allowed Volynets to force a decider. That momentum shift carried into the third, where Volynets built a commanding 5-2 lead.

Yastremska saved her first match point in the ensuing game and broke for 5-3 as Volynets attempted to serve out the match. She saved another while holding for 5-4, then erased three more match points as Volynets again failed to serve it out. The fourth of those five match points disappeared on a forehand return winner during a 20-point game.

In the deciding tiebreak, Yastremska led 4-1 and later held two match points at 6-4 before eventually converting her fourth opportunity when Volynets' final forehand sailed long. The match was a study in contrasts: Yastremska blasted 37 winners but committed 76 unforced errors, while Volynets finished with eight winners and 19 unforced errors.

"The second set wasn't really great, but it happens," Yastremska said. "You cannot always be on the same level -- I'm just happy I could go through."

In-form Shi defeats Ibragimova in straight sets in Guangzhou opener

Next up for Yastremska is an unfamiliar opponent in Shi Han, who defeated Alevtina Ibragimova in straight sets in the first round.

It will be their first WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz meeting.

"I don't know her, really. I never saw her play," Yastremska said. "So I'm going to double check and I will [be] well prepared. I'm sure she's very good and I think it will be the first time that we've played. I think it's going to be a great match."