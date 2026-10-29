Taiwanese students, young professionals get tennis industry tutorial at WTA office

On August 18, 2026, 20 young people from Taiwan stepped into the WTA’s St. Petersburg office with questions about the future on their minds. They had come not to watch tennis, but to understand the industry behind it, and to explore what a career in international sport could look like for someone who loves the game but knows their path may not run through a professional tour.

The group, organized by Taiwan’s Youth Development Administration, was made up of young professionals and students with tennis experience and a shared curiosity about how global sports organizations are built, run and sustained. Over the course of their visit, they heard from WTA Foundation leadership about how the organization harnesses the reach and influence of women’s tennis to create lasting change in communities worldwide and grow the game globally.

They asked sharp questions about how the WTA collaborates with Grand Slams, the ATP, World Tennis and national federations. They wanted to know how various departments operated and engaged with elite athletes, what skills matter and what kinds of backgrounds lead to careers in international sport. One of their chaperones was a former sports journalist who had covered tennis, a reminder that the sport’s ecosystem is wide and that there are many ways to build a life around the game.

For the WTA Foundation, the visit was a natural expression of its mission. The organization was founded on the belief that the platform of women’s professional tennis should be used to expand access to opportunity, not just for the athletes who compete within it, but for young people around the world who are inspired by it.

Equipping the next generation with the knowledge, connections and confidence to see themselves in the sports industry is how inspiration becomes impact. For 20 young people from Taiwan who spent a day inside one of the sport’s most influential organizations, the possibilities came into focus in a way they hadn’t before.